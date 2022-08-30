ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

CNBC

8 cities where at least half of millennials can't afford to rent a 1-bedroom

The West Coast may not be the ideal place for millennial renters. California's Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area has the largest gap between the median wage earned by millennials and the median annual income needed to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a new analysis by Filterbuy. For this analysis, millennials are defined as renters between ages 24 and 39.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'

Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
OAKHURST, CA
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Black Enterprise

Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
CLEVELAND, OH
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this

Fears over the cost of living have reached new highs in the UK after power regulator Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will nearly double from October to cost the average household £3,549 a year. There has been much discussion about what the government needs to do to help people and businesses this winter, but the crisis is still being presented as a short-term problem that will ease in due course.
ECONOMY
Money

Shrinkflation Hits $1 Million Homes: Buyers Are Paying Top Dollar and Getting Less

After two years of double-digit price growth in the housing market, buyers are finding out $1 million just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. The typical million-dollar home purchased in the second quarter of 2022 was smaller and older and had fewer bathrooms compared to houses sold for the same amount before the pandemic, according to a new analysis from real estate platform Zillow.
REAL ESTATE

