CNBC
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
How Can I Apply For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?
On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. The initiative was announced after months of speculation and...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
Student-loan borrowers can start applying for Biden's debt cancellation in early October
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness on Wednesday. It will automatically help 8 million borrowers, while others will have to apply. The White House said on Friday an application will be ready in early October. Student-loan borrowers just got more details from the White House on what accessing...
CNBC
These 13 states may hit borrowers with up to $1,100 in state tax liability on forgiven student loans. How to know if your debt cancellation will trigger a bill
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is tax-free on federal returns, but may trigger state tax liability. This may affect borrowers in more than a dozen states, according to a preliminary Tax Foundation analysis. "There are a patchwork of approaches," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at...
Student loan debt: DOE announces more student loan forgiveness
The Department of Education announced Tuesday that $1.5 billion more in student debt will be forgiven. The debt cancellation announced by the DOE is not connected to the debt forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden last week. The latest plan is aimed at around 79,000 students who attended Westwood...
Millions of student loan accounts exposed in data breach
The data of over 2.5 million individuals who have taken out student loans with either the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) or EdFinancial has been exposed in a data breach. The breach itself was suffered by Nelnet Servicing, a Nebraska-based technology services firm that both loan companies utilized for their...
Debt Diaries: She paid off a $102K student loan and bought a house in the same month
Editor's Note: In August 2022, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans, up to $20,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. The plan will either wipe out the federal student loan debt for millions or barely scratch the surface of how much a person owes to their loan provider. In Debt Diaries, we introduce you to those who took on their debt and share the tools to how they paid it off. This story was originally published on Jan. 14, 2020.
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
These 13 states may tax borrowers on Biden's student loan relief
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis.That may catch some borrowers by surprise, given that the Biden administration noted its loan forgiveness won't be considered federal taxable income under a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act. That law, however, doesn't exempt loan forgiveness at the state level, although some states will likely follow the federal law in their treatment...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023
A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
Credit Karma Hurt People’s Credit Scores Using Dark Patterns, FTC Alleges
The Federal Trade Commission is accusing a company of tricking users into signing up for credit cards with so-called dark patterns. Credit Karma, which offers people a free way to check their credit scores, told people that they had “90% odds” and had been “pre-approved” for credit cards that they actually did not qualify to receive, the Federal Trade Commission says in a new complaint. The federal agency alleges that between February 2018 and April 2021, almost one-third of people who were told they would qualify did not, causing them to “unnecessarily” receive a hard inquiry on their credit reports that often hurt their scores.
CNET
Public Service Loan Forgiveness Could Cancel All of Your Student Loan Debt
This week, President Joe Biden announced widespread federal student loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower (or $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant) for those who made under $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 (or $250,000 for married borrowers). While additional changes were proposed for future student loan payment plans, Biden did not extend the deadline to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness expanded benefits waiver, which is set to expire on Oct. 31.
Student Loans Forgiven? It May Cost You $100s In New York State
For some it’s a blessing; for others it’s government overstepping its bounds. No matter how you feel about student loan forgiveness, it’s given millions of Americans a little extra breathing room on the epidemic of post-college debt. But what was meant to save money may put more...
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
