Credits & Loans

CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
CNBC

These 13 states may hit borrowers with up to $1,100 in state tax liability on forgiven student loans. How to know if your debt cancellation will trigger a bill

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is tax-free on federal returns, but may trigger state tax liability. This may affect borrowers in more than a dozen states, according to a preliminary Tax Foundation analysis. "There are a patchwork of approaches," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at...
TechRadar

Millions of student loan accounts exposed in data breach

The data of over 2.5 million individuals who have taken out student loans with either the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) or EdFinancial has been exposed in a data breach. The breach itself was suffered by Nelnet Servicing, a Nebraska-based technology services firm that both loan companies utilized for their...
GMA

Debt Diaries: She paid off a $102K student loan and bought a house in the same month

Editor's Note: In August 2022, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans, up to $20,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. The plan will either wipe out the federal student loan debt for millions or barely scratch the surface of how much a person owes to their loan provider. In Debt Diaries, we introduce you to those who took on their debt and share the tools to how they paid it off. This story was originally published on Jan. 14, 2020.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

These 13 states may tax borrowers on Biden's student loan relief

The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis.That may catch some borrowers by surprise, given that the Biden administration noted its loan forgiveness won't be considered federal taxable income under a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act. That law, however,  doesn't exempt loan forgiveness at the state level, although some states will likely follow the federal law in their treatment...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023

A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
ECONOMY
Vice

Credit Karma Hurt People’s Credit Scores Using Dark Patterns, FTC Alleges

The Federal Trade Commission is accusing a company of tricking users into signing up for credit cards with so-called dark patterns. Credit Karma, which offers people a free way to check their credit scores, told people that they had “90% odds” and had been “pre-approved” for credit cards that they actually did not qualify to receive, the Federal Trade Commission says in a new complaint. The federal agency alleges that between February 2018 and April 2021, almost one-third of people who were told they would qualify did not, causing them to “unnecessarily” receive a hard inquiry on their credit reports that often hurt their scores.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Could Cancel All of Your Student Loan Debt

This week, President Joe Biden announced widespread federal student loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower (or $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant) for those who made under $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 (or $250,000 for married borrowers). While additional changes were proposed for future student loan payment plans, Biden did not extend the deadline to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness expanded benefits waiver, which is set to expire on Oct. 31.
EDUCATION
Q 105.7

Student Loans Forgiven? It May Cost You $100s In New York State

For some it’s a blessing; for others it’s government overstepping its bounds. No matter how you feel about student loan forgiveness, it’s given millions of Americans a little extra breathing room on the epidemic of post-college debt. But what was meant to save money may put more...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation

Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
PERSONAL FINANCE

