This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Berkeley Beacon
Six former staff members speak out on working conditions, racial and gender disparity and lack of growth opportunity at Emerson College
Angie attended Emerson during her undergraduate years and loved the experience so much she enrolled in the college’s graduate program, eventually landing a full-time staff position at the college. 21 years later, she found herself fed up with constant mistreatment and quit—abandoning the “shit show.”. It’s no...
cutoday.info
NH Federal Credit Union Announces Two New Appointments
CONCORD, N.H.-- NH Federal Credit Union has appointed Thomas (Tom) Weaver Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer and Rodney (Rod) Dauteuil Vice President, Compliance. Weaver has spent thirty-six years in the financial services industry working in both banks and credit unions. Tom’s experience in consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, along with retail banking, provide him a wealth of knowledge to deliver to NHFCU and its members. Most recently, Tom was the Senior Vice President/Commercial Lending with Salem Co-Operative Bank. Before that, he spent many years leading and expanding the loan portfolio as Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer for Northeast Credit Union. “I’m thrilled to be back in the credit union movement, where people come first. There’s a great opportunity for us to make our lending services even stronger and deliver unparalleled experiences at NHFCU. If I have anything to say about it, NHFCU’s members have a lot to look forward to!” said Weaver.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
hot969boston.com
The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List
Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
abingtonnews.org
Abington couple wins $1M from Publisher’s Clearinghouse
It’s been more than 24 hours since Abington residents Christopher and Jessica Smith found out they have won $1 million and they’re still processing it all. “I am still shocked,” Jessica Smith told Abington News Thursday. “It was, is the most wild and surreal experience of our lives.”
Andover Townsman
Grandson of Andover's Jim Rice a hulking college scholarship lineman
The message never leaves Colby Laursen-Rice’s mind. When life on or off the field as a scholarship college football player becomes too tough to handle, Laursen-Rice thinks of the message of hope and dedication from his hero, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime Andover resident Jim Rice, his grandfather.
NECN
Boston Public Schools Will Not Require Masks This Year, Except in These Circumstances
Boston Public Schools said Wednesday that they will recommend, but not require, face masks in buildings and on buses as students return to the classroom this year, with a few key exceptions. Masks will still be required in school health offices, which is required by the Massachusetts Department of Public...
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's adds gastrointestinal robot
Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is adding EndoQuest's surgical robot capable of providing minimally-invasive gastrointestinal surgery using trans-oral or trans-anal methods. The Endoluminal Surgical System allows patients to undergo upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery with internal incisions that do not cause scarring, according to an Aug. 31 news release from...
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing
More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
whdh.com
Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
Super PAC spending in support of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s lieutenant governor bid surpasses $1.2 million as primary day inches closer
A super PAC backing Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in her bid for lieutenant governor has spent more than $1.2 million on advertising since July 20, with the most recent expenditure coming a week before voters head to the polls, according to new filings with the state’s campaign finance office.
nbcboston.com
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals
BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
thelocalne.ws
“Locally grown” priest takes over in Topsfield’s Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church of Topsfield, Boxford, and Middleton has said it “is excited to announce that The Rev. Jennifer Vath as fourth rector of the church.”. Vath, who likes to be addressed simply as “Jen,” is the daughter of Richard and Lillian Estes, formerly of Topsfield. She is a 1982 graduate of Masconomet Regional High School and grew up in Topsfield.
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
