CONCORD, N.H.-- NH Federal Credit Union has appointed Thomas (Tom) Weaver Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer and Rodney (Rod) Dauteuil Vice President, Compliance. Weaver has spent thirty-six years in the financial services industry working in both banks and credit unions. Tom’s experience in consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, along with retail banking, provide him a wealth of knowledge to deliver to NHFCU and its members. Most recently, Tom was the Senior Vice President/Commercial Lending with Salem Co-Operative Bank. Before that, he spent many years leading and expanding the loan portfolio as Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer for Northeast Credit Union. “I’m thrilled to be back in the credit union movement, where people come first. There’s a great opportunity for us to make our lending services even stronger and deliver unparalleled experiences at NHFCU. If I have anything to say about it, NHFCU’s members have a lot to look forward to!” said Weaver.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO