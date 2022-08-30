There is no major American sport with a larger disparity between the haves and the have nots than college football. At various points in its existence, the sport has run with the tagline “every game matters” or “every week is a playoff.” It’s a simple, straightforward, easy to digest advertisement that applies to roughly 55 percent of the 131 programs that compete in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The reality is there is no other major American sport where a team can win every game on its schedule and still not be assured of even a chance to compete for its sport’s top prize.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO