Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville at Syracuse
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (0-0) at SYRACUSE ORANGE (0-0) Game Time: 8 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse, N.Y. Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 5.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 13-7 Series History:. Statistics (2021):. Louisville Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Excitement Level: 9.0. Realllllllyyyyyy...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 4.5. —If you somehow missed it yesterday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. —The Louisville women’s basketball program has released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. It all gets started on Nov. 7 at home against Cincinnati. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic...
Card Chronicle
The Post Where I Predict the Future: 2022 Edition
After the worst three-year run in PWIPTF history, we got back to being within a game of the actual final record last season. I will gladly take a return to the days of being wildly wrong about the Scott Satterfield era if it means the team goes 11-1 or runs the table this year.
Card Chronicle
The Wynnedbag: Week One
It is once again time for me to wax poetic on the Louisville football program. If you are new to the site, each week I will answer a handful of questions for the Wynnedbag and I will do my best to be as forthcoming as possible. If you would like...
Card Chronicle
If Louisville football wants to be special again, it needs to be good first
There is no major American sport with a larger disparity between the haves and the have nots than college football. At various points in its existence, the sport has run with the tagline “every game matters” or “every week is a playoff.” It’s a simple, straightforward, easy to digest advertisement that applies to roughly 55 percent of the 131 programs that compete in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The reality is there is no other major American sport where a team can win every game on its schedule and still not be assured of even a chance to compete for its sport’s top prize.
Card Chronicle
How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse in Week 1
The Louisville Cardinals and Syracuse Orange will kick off their 2022 seasons Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) will have the call. You can find the ACC Network on Spectrum channel 524, Dish channel 402, DirecTV channel...
Card Chronicle
Louisville vs. Syracuse odds: Cardinals slight favorites to start season with victory
There might not be two ACC coaches who need a win to kick off their 2022 campaigns more than Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Syracuse’s Dino Babers. Only one of them is going to be able to get that job done when the Cardinals and Orange open their seasons Saturday night at 8 inside the artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome.
Card Chronicle
What To Watch For: Syracuse Orange
Louisville has held Syracuse to 3.14 yards per play on offense over the last two seasons combined. I have real doubts that they will be able to do the same this season. Syracuse hasn’t brought in more talent but they have revamped their offensive staff and scheme. Robert Anae joins the staff as the offensive coordinator after leading Virginia to a historic season.
Card Chronicle
