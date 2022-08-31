Read full article on original website
Steve Helwagen: Window open this year for Ohio State to win it all
Steve Helwagen of 24/7 Sports enters The Barber Shop with Garrett Bush ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Saturday night opener against the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Football scouting director Bill Carroll on USC players to watch in 2022
I sat down with a longtime friend and mentor of mine, Bill Carroll to talk about the 2022 USC Trojans. Carroll is the Director of HBCU Scouting and the CDS Scouting and Vlogger/draft expert for Nuts and Bolts Sports. Scouting is his realm of expertise. In this series of conversations with Bill, you’re going to get plenty of player evaluations.
