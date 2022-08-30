Read full article on original website
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Murder Suspect Who Stole Car in Hale County
Police are asking the public to beware as they hunt for a suspect in a Mississippi murder who is believed to have stolen a vehicle in West Alabama Thursday. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the area, said the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush, who police say is likely armed and dangerous.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Victim Shot Tuesday in West Tuscaloosa Was Hit 10 Times, Police Say
The victim of a shooting in West Tuscaloosa earlier this week was shot almost a dozen times, court documents filed Wednesday say. The incident took place around 2:45 Tuesday morning at Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue behind the Piggy Wiggly on Stillman Boulevard. According to the new deposition, officers...
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery
According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
1 man dead, 2 children, several others injured in car crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on Arkadelphia Rd Friday. According to Birmingham Police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Rd just across from Birmingham Southern College. Dozens of shell...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
Police Charged West Tuscaloosa Shooting Suspect with Attempted Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting that left another man in critical condition. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to Creekwood Village Apartments in west Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
20-year-old father ID’d as man fatally shot in Birmingham’s Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a car accident in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, local police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Tuscaloosa Police Investigating Fight, Stabbing on University of Alabama Campus
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating a fight that led to a stabbing injury on the University of Alabama campus early Monday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said his investigators were called by University of Alabama Police officers around 3 a.m. after an altercation between two students.
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
