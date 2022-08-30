Read full article on original website
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
rv-pro.com
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
22 WSBT
Trumpet Challenge set to break World Record for the Rees Theatre Grand Reopening
Plymouth — Trumpeters of all skill levels, all ages, and all trumpet models are encouraged to register for the Trumpet Challenge. A challenge that is set to break the World Record for the most trumpeters playing during songs. This is an effort by members of the Marshall County community,...
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
rvbusiness.com
Duane Yoder Promoted from COO to CEO of ATC Trailers
NAPPANEE, Ind. – ATC Trailers (ATC), an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announced that Duane Yoder has been named CEO. Serving as ATC’s COO for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in strategic areas – supply chain, manufacturing, sales, and operations.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
rvbusiness.com
RVWA Seeks Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity Project
The RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) is working with local Habitat for Humanity organization in Elkhart and encouraging members across the U.S. to work with their local Habitat during the RVWA Builds Communities Day on Sept. 22. Members located in the Elkhart area can volunteer for a four- or eight-hour shift on Sept. 22, when we will work together to build a home for a local family.
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week
The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
rvbusiness.com
Tickets Now Available for ‘Running with Spoons’ Fundraiser
Tickets are now on sale for the seventh Annual Running with Spoons cooking competition fundraiser benefitting Bashor Children’s Home in Goshen. The event is generously sponsored by Nuway Construction, Scott And Kim Welch And The Welch Packaging Group. Don and Theresa Gunden, Obeco, Patrick Industries and Genesis Products. Thirteen...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
Inside Indiana Business
Noble County manufacturer expanding
A manufacturer in the Noble County town of Avilla is growing, the county’s nonprofit economic development organization announced Thursday. ONXX Tool Inc., which makes parts and tools for the aerospace, food processing and medical industries, is investing $325,000 to purchase new equipment it says will expand operations and add jobs.
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
rvbusiness.com
Report: Elkhart, Ind., Leads Nation in July Home Foreclosures
In 2022, foreclosure activity spiked: in the first six months of the year, 117,383 properties began the foreclosure process. California and Illinois, two states that have seen significant outbound migration during and after the pandemic, were among states with the highest number of foreclosures. Overall, foreclosure rates on homes across the country were up 143% in July, compared to the same month in 2021.
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
WNDU
