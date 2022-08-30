Read full article on original website
Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week
TEXAS — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week signed off on an advisory panel’s recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Health experts said some of those doses could be available as soon as Friday. For Texas, the Department of State...
Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws
Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters —...
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
Watchdog groups want more teeth for transparency pledges
Good-government organizations and watchdog groups in New York are calling for an executive order to strengthen transparency plans promised a year ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measures, backed by the groups in a letter released Thursday, called for updating state agency transparency efforts, a checklist for compliance and current transparency requirements, making improvements to the state Division of Budget's database for how capital spending is being doled out and creating a public website for the budget office's transparency plan.
Drug company CEO pleads guilty to selling tainted medicine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former owner and CEO of a South Florida drug manufacturing company has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for lying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowing contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals. Raidel Figueroa...
Zeldin, New York GOP candidates use WNY case to hammer state's bail laws
Republicans across New York have been pushing for the state to change its bail laws. Candidate for governor Lee Zeldin said while the governor's office uses data points to argue the current laws are working, there are too many stories of criminals who are released and proceed to commit more heinous crimes.
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
New York chief judge's exit seen by some as an opportunity to raise Court of Appeals' stature
While intrigue surrounds the departure of New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the bigger issue may be the status of the state’s highest court, which has taken a hit during her tenure. Like other chief judges, DiFiore was appointed to a 14-year term in 2016 by...
NY students with disabilities will have new chance to complete education
Students with disabilities who may have "aged out" of an education program due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a renewed chance beginning in September to finish their school work under a law approved earlier this year. The measure, backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, is meant to help students...
New COVID-19 boosters coming soon to New York
In preparation for a possible rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the fall or winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that millions of Americans, including those as young as 12, receive an updated booster shot targeting the omicron variant. The CDC's advisory committee voted and...
New York firefighters aided by Quebec responders in battle to contain Hudson Valley fires
Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying more resources to the Minnewaska State Park and Sullivan County areas in an attempt to contain fires that have burned 130 acres of woodlands, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. The fires in the Minnewaska State Park area are thought to...
Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina
Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
New York comptroller: Pension contribution rates will increase for public employers
Contribution rates for public employers in New York are set to increase as Wall Street gyrations over the last several months have created headwinds for the state pension fund, New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Thursday announced. The announcement, which will affect rates for the fiscal year beginning April...
New York dairy farmers face challenges of inflation, supply chain and weather
Farmers of all kinds have faced difficulties this year with drought, inflation and supply chain issues. New York’s dairy farmers are no different. The New York State Fair hosted "Dairy Day" to honor them. Dairy is recognized all throughout the fair with the butter sculpture, dairy cow birthing center and the dairy products building.
Smoldering wildfire expected to pick up again, commander says
Over 200 forest rangers, firefighters and first responders continue to battle three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge. A Tuesday night rainstorm slowed the spread of the Napanoch Point wildfire in Ulster County, but didn't stop it. As of Wednesday, 270 acres were still burning in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
