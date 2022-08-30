ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

Related
csengineermag.com

Reservoir Roof Replacement Leads to Innovative Fall Protection Plan

When part of the roof over the Watts Reservoir near Pueblo, Colorado collapsed in the summer of 2021, it became clear that extracting and replacing it was going to be no easy feat, particularly since the roof covered a concrete cast-in-place tank that was 188 feet by 224 feet and covered over 42,000 square feet.
PUEBLO, CO
milehighcre.com

The Container Store to Open First Location in Colorado Springs

Opening on September 3, The Promenade Shops at Briargate welcomes The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services to Colorado Springs, adding to The Shops best-in-class restaurant and retail lineup. The Container Store will be located next to Anthropologie at 1925 Briargate Pkwy, serving as the brand’s fourth store in Colorado, its 95th retail location nationwide and its first small footprint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canon City, CO
Government
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Foster
9News

Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for 1st time since 2019

DENVER — Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for the first time since 2019. The touring circus company's production of "Ovo" will stop in Colorado Springs and Denver in September following a visit to Loveland in August. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Canon City Daily Record
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?

A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
KKTV

Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed Wednesday night when they lost control of their car and ran off the roadway in southeast Colorado Springs. Police said the car was heading southbound on South Academy when it rolled over a guardrail. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. They were the only person in the car at the time of the wreck. According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy