Read full article on original website
Related
AI-created artwork wins first place at Colorado State Fair, artist criticized
At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork that won first place in a competition, has some people in the art community concerned.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
csengineermag.com
Reservoir Roof Replacement Leads to Innovative Fall Protection Plan
When part of the roof over the Watts Reservoir near Pueblo, Colorado collapsed in the summer of 2021, it became clear that extracting and replacing it was going to be no easy feat, particularly since the roof covered a concrete cast-in-place tank that was 188 feet by 224 feet and covered over 42,000 square feet.
milehighcre.com
The Container Store to Open First Location in Colorado Springs
Opening on September 3, The Promenade Shops at Briargate welcomes The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services to Colorado Springs, adding to The Shops best-in-class restaurant and retail lineup. The Container Store will be located next to Anthropologie at 1925 Briargate Pkwy, serving as the brand’s fourth store in Colorado, its 95th retail location nationwide and its first small footprint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning."
Colorado Springs power plant set to shutter, 'enhancing' skyline and mountain view
Colorado Springs Utilities will shut down power production at Martin Drake Power Plant on Thursday as part of long-term plans to take down one of the last remaining urban power plants in the country. "Today’s milestone is bittersweet because it marks the end of an era. Our city will move...
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
KRDO
Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
This Is Colorado's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
9News
Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for 1st time since 2019
DENVER — Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for the first time since 2019. The touring circus company's production of "Ovo" will stop in Colorado Springs and Denver in September following a visit to Loveland in August. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of...
KKTV
Find your new best friend! Dogs 1-year and older at HSPPR can be adopted for half-off through Sunday!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s some good news for dog lovers!. Happening right now and continuing through Sunday, you can adopt dogs 1-year and older at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) for 50 percent off!. The humane society says its focus this weekend is on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years by giving away free cakes
COLORADO SPRINGS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Sept.1, by giving away a free Confetti Bundlet to the first 250 people who arrive at a local Colorado Springs bakery. To spread the birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold an online contest for one lucky fan to win a $25,000 birthday […]
Frontier Airlines to discontinue flights out of COS airport in November
Frontier joined the Colorado Springs Airport back in 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver identified after fatal, wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado. On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., […]
KKTV
Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed Wednesday night when they lost control of their car and ran off the roadway in southeast Colorado Springs. Police said the car was heading southbound on South Academy when it rolled over a guardrail. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. They were the only person in the car at the time of the wreck. According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.
Spectacular fall colors expected
The combination of decreasing daylight and expected weather conditions set the stage for a dazzling display of fall color across the Centennial state.
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
Comments / 0