COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed Wednesday night when they lost control of their car and ran off the roadway in southeast Colorado Springs. Police said the car was heading southbound on South Academy when it rolled over a guardrail. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. They were the only person in the car at the time of the wreck. According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO