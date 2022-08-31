Read full article on original website
7 options for your West Seattle Thursday
(Green bottle fly on blue hydrangea, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to register.
FOUND DOG: High Point – September 2, 2022 5:47 pm
We found this dog running in the street by Highpoint Community center. No collar. Appears to be an older dog and male. 206-914-6634.
FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’
Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: How one business is counting down
Her business is at 4235 W. Marginal. Meantime, SDOT reiterated again this week that they’re still on track for the announced September 18th reopening. As of last week’s media tour, they hadn’t set an exact time, probably early in the morning. RLV September 1, 2022 (11:42 am)
Reply To: Recommendations needed: West Seattle moving company
I’ve used Junk Removal Advice to move our material. Even though they have also provided Junk Removal Service. I have used Demolition Near Me to find them.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this just-stolen bicycle? (update: found)
My son just had his bike stolen in front of LA Fitness today (8/31) around 4 or 4:30 pm. It was locked along with another bike and the bike thieves cut the lock and took both bikes. It’s a 2012 Dark Green Diamondback Mission that was custom built with specific parts. It is also a custom frame with the nickname “Jonny Diamond” laser-etched on the top tube above the upper shock mount. This is a unique bike that should not be hard to spot. If you see anything please contact me at (206) 399-0585. Thanks.
VIDEO: Mayor goes public with Park District funding plan, including 3 long-shelved West Seattle parks
2:59 PM: In that briefing this morning at Rainier Playfield, Mayor Bruce Harrell went public with his proposal for what the Seattle Park District should pay for in the next six years. The $115 million/year plan would include funding to finish the three West Seattle “landbanked” parks that were shelved during the pandemic – 40th SW in The Junction, Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown – during the funding cycle (2023-2028 – we’re asking for estimated dates for those projects). Other key points include an exponential increase in Park Rangers – there are two now, and this plan would fund 26. Other safety-related proposals include a rapid-response team tackling graffiti and vandalism and expanding leash-law and scoop-law enforcement to 7 days a week. An expansion of community-center hours is promised, too. Here’s a ‘fact sheet” circulated today; beyond that, we asked for the line-by-line specifics and were told they’ll be sent by the mayor to the Park District Board (the City Council) next week, followed by a briefing on how they differ from the recommendations on which they’re based. So how much would it cost you? $331 a year for the “median value homeowner,” according to the mayor’s announcement. That’s more than double what you’re paying right now for Park District funding, which covers about a third of the Parks and Recreation budget – $154 this year for the “median value homeowner.” This does not go to voters, who approved the Park District’s creation and taxing authority years ago; approval is up to councilmembers.
FOUND DOG: Delridge – September 2, 2022 4:57 pm
Lost dog found in west Seattle on Delridge Way near pearls tea and coffee. Finding a shelter to take him to. Has chip but petlink cannot find the #.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pedestrian to hospital, injured by hit-run driver
Question Authority August 31, 2022 (5:45 pm) Seriously, who tows with the Mercedes Benz unless you have reasons to get out and going quickly. Auntie August 31, 2022 (5:47 pm) Pretty hard to make a high-speed getaway when you have a Prius for an anchor!. WSB August 31, 2022 (5:54...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First day of September
9:40 PM: Two-car crash reported at Highland Park Way/2nd, possible injuries. Police and fire are responding. 9:56 AM: And a crash on NB 509 at Kenyon. Sunny, 80s predicted again. BACK TO SCHOOL. Today’s the first day for 1st through 12th graders in Highline Public Schools immediately to our south....
FOLLOWUP: Speed humps finally planned for Alki Avenue
After years of community requests that the city do something to deter speeding on Alki Avenue SW, SDOT is finally going to try speed humps, as hinted back in May. Christopher tipped us this morning about the sighting of outlines for the future installations; we photographed this set on Alki just east of 63rd SW, and driving Alki/Harbor to look for others, spotted another set of outlines on Alki just west of 57th SW. We then asked SDOT about the plan; here’s the reply from spokesperson Madison Linkenmeyer:
CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct on Saturday
As reported here in July, the city is getting a grant to repave the older lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct – the continuation of the West Seattle Bridge between the Highway 99 overpass and I-5. The next step in planning that work will result in a closer of the eastbound SSV this Saturday. Here’s the announcement from SDOT:
CONTRACT TALKS: Seattle Public Schools wants mediation with educators’ union
10:20 PM: As reported here Wednesday, the Seattle Education Association says its members are voting online all weekend on whether to authorize a strike. Their contract expired two days ago. Tonight, Seattle Public Schools says it has sent families a letter warning that a delay in the start of classes – currently set for Wednesday (September 7th) – is “possible.” With a copy of that letter, the district sent this statement to media:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck
The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:. So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd. They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.
UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW
6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come. 6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after...
4 Replies to "LOST DOG: Chihuahua - REUNITED"
Mars is still missing as of 7am. Please ask neighbors to check their back yards in case her leash got stuck or she’s hiding. Marty September 1, 2022 (9:45 am) I was just coming out of Pagliacci when I saw this tiny dog run out into traffic and head north at a high speed with his owner behind him. I turned my car around and drove up California until I saw the owner, but no Mars! About twenty minutes later neighbors on foot and cars were driving the neighborhood south of Admiral. I stopped and quickly asked them all if they had seen the dog. I made it to West Seattle School where I talked to many students hanging out including my grandchildren. I had been weaving in and out of streets for 90 minutes getting more and more upset. I finally game home feeling defeated and very sad. My sister listened to me cry when I got home. I want Mars home and pray that someone will find this precious baby and bring him home.
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Window-smashing suspect released from jail (update: now charged)
(WSB photo, Monday morning) The 48-year-old man arrested Monday morning after a window-smashing rampage at the Morgan Junction Starbucks got out of jail tonight. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told WSB they had hoped to receive enough information for a charging decision today – but a key piece of evidence was missing: Seattle Police detectives needed a damage estimate from Starbucks, and couldn’t get it. KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney says that’s “a required element to prove that the damage was a felony crime. Even though that seems obvious, the court needs that information under the law.” He says the KCPAO “also tried to loop in contacts from victim business (at the corporate level) to get that necessary information by the 2 p.m. deadline.” But they didn’t have any luck either. Without charges being filed, the suspect had to be released. But McNerthney adds that “SPD is still working on the case right now. We appreciate their great work, and we’re hopeful to have that required damage estimate and case referred this week. We know it can be difficult for businesses to get that required info within 72 hours too – those are frustrating constraints in the law and court system. King County prosecutors will act on this case immediately when we get the case referral from police.”
