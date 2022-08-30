CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI soccer will look to bounce back after its first loss of the season in a game against St. Thomas University. The Panthers will play the Tommies for only the second time in program history on Monday afternoon. It will be the first time St. Thomas has visited Cedar Falls and played at UNI Soccer Field. In the team's first meeting during the 2021 season in St. Paul, the teams fought to a two-overtime 0-0 tie. With new overtime rules in effect for the 2022 season, UNI will look to not end this year's game without a goal in 90 minutes.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO