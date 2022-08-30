Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
Panther volleyball drops road match at No. 17 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. --- The UNI volleyball team made a late third set push in an attempt to extend the match, but ultimately fell short on Saturday night as the Panthers fell to the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays at D.J. Sokol on the final day of the Bluejay Invitational in straight sets, (17-25, 15-25, 21-25).
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer to celebrate Senior Day against St. Thomas
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI soccer will look to bounce back after its first loss of the season in a game against St. Thomas University. The Panthers will play the Tommies for only the second time in program history on Monday afternoon. It will be the first time St. Thomas has visited Cedar Falls and played at UNI Soccer Field. In the team's first meeting during the 2021 season in St. Paul, the teams fought to a two-overtime 0-0 tie. With new overtime rules in effect for the 2022 season, UNI will look to not end this year's game without a goal in 90 minutes.
unipanthers.com
UNI volleyball falls to USC and Kentucky in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. --- UNI volleyball opened up play at the Bluejay Invitational on the Creighton University campus on Friday, dropping its first two matches of the tournament to a pair of top-25 ranked opponents in No. 25 USC in four sets (18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25), and No. 16 Kentucky in straight sets (16-25, 22-25, 14-25).
