Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
Victim Shot Tuesday in West Tuscaloosa Was Hit 10 Times, Police Say
The victim of a shooting in West Tuscaloosa earlier this week was shot almost a dozen times, court documents filed Wednesday say. The incident took place around 2:45 Tuesday morning at Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue behind the Piggy Wiggly on Stillman Boulevard. According to the new deposition, officers...
Police Charged West Tuscaloosa Shooting Suspect with Attempted Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting that left another man in critical condition. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to Creekwood Village Apartments in west Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a head-on collision in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on collision...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
Tuscaloosa Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Truck
Police in Tuscaloosa are looking for a driver who was caught on a dash camera running into a local fire truck and immediately leaving the scene. In a Friday morning Facebook post, a police spokesperson said the collision took place on the evening of August 19th, two Fridays ago. Police...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday
A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
Police Looking for Demopolis Man Missing Since Sunday
Police in West Alabama are asking for help finding a Demopolis man who has been missing since Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Persons alert Thursday afternoon for Thomas Taylor, a 48-year-old Demopolis man. Taylor is a 48-year-old Black man described as 5'8" and weighing...
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Front of Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in the road in front of the Midtown Village shopping center Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa
A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Photos: 7 Downtown Tuscaloosa Hotels Perfect for Alabama Football Weekends
Saturday will kick off the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 football season and bring in hundreds of thousands of fans to stay in Tuscaloosa for a weekend filled with tailgating and fun. Whether you're looking for a last-minute room before Bama takes on Utah State Saturday, planning ahead for a future...
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Spann Says Holiday Weekend Weather in Alabama Won’t Be a “Washout”
We are heading into a long holiday weekend. The celebration of Labor Day is to recognize the contributions of American workers. Here is what you need to know if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State, hosting cookouts, sitting poolside, boating, or just relaxing. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
