ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Serial Rapist#University Of Alabama#Fugitive#Police#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Ua#Velazquez Hernandez
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday

A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Police Looking for Demopolis Man Missing Since Sunday

Police in West Alabama are asking for help finding a Demopolis man who has been missing since Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Persons alert Thursday afternoon for Thomas Taylor, a 48-year-old Demopolis man. Taylor is a 48-year-old Black man described as 5'8" and weighing...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Praise 93.3

Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student

According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views

You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
HOUSTON, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy