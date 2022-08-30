ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour

Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
MUSIC
NME

Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years

Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sweden, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Denmark, NY
City
Denver, NY
City
Portland, NY
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Sept. 2

The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) has made his name working with some of the biggest stars in radio-friendly pop and rock, including Halsey, Travis Barker and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Now, Yungblud's self-titled third album finds him coming into his own with an accessible pop-punk sound that leans heavily on big feelings.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Best New Rock + Metal Songs of August – Staff Favorites + Essential Listening

Here are the best rock and metal songs of August, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from August and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’

On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Theater#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Roseland Theater#Fox Theater#Movie Info#North American#Platinum Swedish#Hammerstein Ballroom#Gold

Comments / 0

Community Policy