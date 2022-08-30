Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NME
Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour
Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
NME
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandi Carlile to Release Deluxe Album ‘In The Canyon Haze’ in September, Shares New Track
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile announced this week that she’s set to release a new deluxe album, In The Canyon Haze, on September 28. To celebrate the news, Carlile released a new version of the song “You And Me On The Rock,” which you can check out below. The song features her wife, Catherine Carlile.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Sept. 2
The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) has made his name working with some of the biggest stars in radio-friendly pop and rock, including Halsey, Travis Barker and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Now, Yungblud's self-titled third album finds him coming into his own with an accessible pop-punk sound that leans heavily on big feelings.
Best New Rock + Metal Songs of August – Staff Favorites + Essential Listening
Here are the best rock and metal songs of August, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from August and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’
On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. punk heroes NOFX will wrap up 40-year run in 2023 where it all began
NOFX frontman Fat Mike says the punk-rock band, which formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, will play its final shows next year: 'It's been an amazing run.'
Comments / 0