HALE – Hale’s senior class decided to do a unique fundraiser to kick off the school year by having a “drive-in” movie featuring Minions. The movie was shown at the football field around dusk on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with donations for admissions. Families were able to bring lawn chairs or blankets as seating. There was also a concession stand to fuel families with treats during the movie. All proceeds from this event went to the Class of 2023 to help fund their senior trip. Thank you to all those who came and enjoyed the film, supported our students, and helped the event be a success.

HALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO