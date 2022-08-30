ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Grayling, MI
Lake, MI
Grayling, MI
Michigan Government
Up North Voice

Oscoda senior news: September 2022

Hello September! Happy Labor Day! The Center will be closed Sept. 5 for the holiday. The days are beginning to approach summers end. For me Sept. is my favorite month. I look forward to the cool evenings that are perfect for sitting around a fire. I am definitely not a winter fan, but I would take fall all year round if I could. Do remember though, if the heat and humidity rears up again you can come to the center to cool down. Read a book, use the computer, or just sit and relax.
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Zonta grants scholarship

ROSCOMMON – Fran Jacobs (left), Zonta of Roscommon treasurer, presents Maykayla Warren the Houghton Lake High School senior Scholarship. Maykayla will be attending Central Michigan University this fall. Zonta International is an organization which seeks to build a better world for women and girls through service and advocacy. The...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Scott Meyers
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
Up North Voice

Hale’s class of 2023 extends a huge thank you

HALE – Hale’s senior class decided to do a unique fundraiser to kick off the school year by having a “drive-in” movie featuring Minions. The movie was shown at the football field around dusk on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with donations for admissions. Families were able to bring lawn chairs or blankets as seating. There was also a concession stand to fuel families with treats during the movie. All proceeds from this event went to the Class of 2023 to help fund their senior trip. Thank you to all those who came and enjoyed the film, supported our students, and helped the event be a success.
HALE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Recreational marijuana applicant list released in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Clerk released the list of businesses vying for an adult-use cannabis license. The window to submit an application and the $5,000 permit fee was August 22 through August 26. The City Commission approved the adult use cannabis licensing and zoning ordinance...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
CADILLAC, MI
Up North Voice

Small businesses and tourism grants given by EDC

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – The Roscommon County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) recently presented grants to 28 small businesses and non-profits in the county. The RCEDC received 45 applications for the Roscommon County Small Business & Tourism Grant Program with funding requests of over $893,000. The grant was open to new and existing businesses and tourism related nonprofits located in Roscommon County.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Tales From The Crib: A U.S. Coastguardsman Shares What It's Like To Live At An Offshore Light

The North Manitou Light Keepers offered trips to Lake Michigan's iconic offshore lighthouse The Crib this summer with a very special tour guide on board: retired U.S. Coastguardsman Coby Thenikl. The Lake Ann resident and 1970 graduate of Suttons Bay High School rode along on the boat to the light and shared glimpses into his own wild ride on deck there for two shipping seasons. (There are stories that he just may have cruised a motorcycle around the perimeter…)
LAKE ANN, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Labor Day Weekend

From the Glen Arbor annual sidewalk sale to the Marquette blues fest, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this Labor Day weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Driver Facing Charges After Leelanau County Car Crash

A Traverse City driver faces charges after crashing his car in Elmwood Township late Wednesday night, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on South Bugai Road, north of East Traverse Highway, in Elmwood Township. When they arrived, deputies found the driver, a 29-year-old Traverse City man, trapped inside his car. They say he needed to be extracted.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

