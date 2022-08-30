Read full article on original website
MDOT Starts Safety Improvements Tuesday on US 31 in Grand Traverse County
MDOT will be suspending most of its road projects across the state for the Labor Day weekend starting at 3 p.m. Friday, but come next week another new project gets underway. This time it’s a one-mile stretch of US 31 in Grand Traverse County. The work starts at 5 Mile Road in Acme Township and goes to the south and west.
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Harbor Springs Company Builds Parts To Send Artemis 1 To The Moon
“This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The mission to the moon could continue this weekend, with the launch of Artemis 1, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in northern Michigan. The unmanned mission is set...
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
Up North Voice
Oscoda senior news: September 2022
Hello September! Happy Labor Day! The Center will be closed Sept. 5 for the holiday. The days are beginning to approach summers end. For me Sept. is my favorite month. I look forward to the cool evenings that are perfect for sitting around a fire. I am definitely not a winter fan, but I would take fall all year round if I could. Do remember though, if the heat and humidity rears up again you can come to the center to cool down. Read a book, use the computer, or just sit and relax.
Up North Voice
Zonta grants scholarship
ROSCOMMON – Fran Jacobs (left), Zonta of Roscommon treasurer, presents Maykayla Warren the Houghton Lake High School senior Scholarship. Maykayla will be attending Central Michigan University this fall. Zonta International is an organization which seeks to build a better world for women and girls through service and advocacy. The...
leelanauticker.com
How it Started...How It's Going: An Invasive Eurasian Watermilfoil Update From Lake Leelanau
A team of divers and biologists from the Lake Leelanau Lake Association (LLLA) and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians (GTB) have been working tirelessly this summer controlling the potentially devastating invasive aquatic plant Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) first discovered in 2020 in Lake Leelanau. Guess what? It's...
abc12.com
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Up North Voice
Hale’s class of 2023 extends a huge thank you
HALE – Hale’s senior class decided to do a unique fundraiser to kick off the school year by having a “drive-in” movie featuring Minions. The movie was shown at the football field around dusk on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with donations for admissions. Families were able to bring lawn chairs or blankets as seating. There was also a concession stand to fuel families with treats during the movie. All proceeds from this event went to the Class of 2023 to help fund their senior trip. Thank you to all those who came and enjoyed the film, supported our students, and helped the event be a success.
UpNorthLive.com
Recreational marijuana applicant list released in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Clerk released the list of businesses vying for an adult-use cannabis license. The window to submit an application and the $5,000 permit fee was August 22 through August 26. The City Commission approved the adult use cannabis licensing and zoning ordinance...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Up North Voice
Small businesses and tourism grants given by EDC
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – The Roscommon County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) recently presented grants to 28 small businesses and non-profits in the county. The RCEDC received 45 applications for the Roscommon County Small Business & Tourism Grant Program with funding requests of over $893,000. The grant was open to new and existing businesses and tourism related nonprofits located in Roscommon County.
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
State Police Investigating Alleged Illegal Attempt to Sell Wexford County Voter Assist Terminal
Michigan State Police are currently investigating an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal from Wexford County. “I can confirm the MSP Cadillac Post is investigating a missing piece of voting equipment,” stated Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll. “The investigation is ongoing.”. The machine was not...
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
leelanauticker.com
Tales From The Crib: A U.S. Coastguardsman Shares What It's Like To Live At An Offshore Light
The North Manitou Light Keepers offered trips to Lake Michigan's iconic offshore lighthouse The Crib this summer with a very special tour guide on board: retired U.S. Coastguardsman Coby Thenikl. The Lake Ann resident and 1970 graduate of Suttons Bay High School rode along on the boat to the light and shared glimpses into his own wild ride on deck there for two shipping seasons. (There are stories that he just may have cruised a motorcycle around the perimeter…)
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Labor Day Weekend
From the Glen Arbor annual sidewalk sale to the Marquette blues fest, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this Labor Day weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from...
9&10 News
Traverse City Driver Facing Charges After Leelanau County Car Crash
A Traverse City driver faces charges after crashing his car in Elmwood Township late Wednesday night, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on South Bugai Road, north of East Traverse Highway, in Elmwood Township. When they arrived, deputies found the driver, a 29-year-old Traverse City man, trapped inside his car. They say he needed to be extracted.
