Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
thecentersquare.com
New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials solicit applications for $27.9M for Rural Transformation Grants
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is soliciting applications for $27.9 million in available grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which disperses federal money aimed at supporting rural economic development projects. The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for a second...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona school districts accused of using tax dollars to oppose school choice
(The Center Square) – Arizona school districts will violate state law next week by sending representatives to a meeting where they will encourage attendees to overturn the state’s new universal school choice law, the Goldwater Institute alleges. The free-market legal nonprofit sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
thecentersquare.com
Texas smashes tax revenue collection totals in fiscal 2022, up 26% from 2021
(The Center Square) – Texas’ fiscal 2022 tax revenues and its monthly revenue for August broke records and predicted forecasts, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Revenues continue to outpace even our most recent forecast as All Funds tax collections closed the fiscal year $841 million above the projection in our Certification Revenue Estimate,” Hegar said.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
thecentersquare.com
Data: Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy
(The Center Square) — Tennessee women are expected to live until age 77 while men in the state live until 70.7, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy at 73.8. With a difference of...
thecentersquare.com
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
thecentersquare.com
Washington Wildlife Department to kill Smackout wolf after five attacks on cattle
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one wolf from the Smackout pack after five attacks within the last 30 days that have left four calves dead and two injured. Four depredations in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity
(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans bash Elections Commission request for internal inspector
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are pretty much dismissing the idea of an inspector general at the state’s Elections Commission from the start. Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Wednesday asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create a new inspector general’s office...
Comments / 0