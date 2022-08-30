ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsuathletics.com

Football Falls In Season Opener At Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. -- The Wayne State University football squad began its 2022 campaign with a 42-10 setback at 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock Saturday evening at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The Rock scored touchdowns on their first four drives to open a 28-3 advantage. SRU drove 42 yards after the opening kickoff aided...
DETROIT, MI
wsuathletics.com

Volleyball Starts Home Season with Warrior Invitational

DETROIT -- The Wayne State University volleyball team will take on hosting duties this weekend for the Warrior Invitational. WSU will face Ursuline (2:30 PM) and Quincy on Friday (7:00 PM) before matching up against Pitt-Johnstown (1:30 PM) and Northwood on Saturday (6:00 PM). COACH KOTH. The 2021 GLIAC Coach...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy