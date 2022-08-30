DETROIT -- The Wayne State University volleyball team will take on hosting duties this weekend for the Warrior Invitational. WSU will face Ursuline (2:30 PM) and Quincy on Friday (7:00 PM) before matching up against Pitt-Johnstown (1:30 PM) and Northwood on Saturday (6:00 PM). COACH KOTH. The 2021 GLIAC Coach...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO