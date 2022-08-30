Read full article on original website
iowa.media
LETTER: Declining trust and a looming deadline – After Sept. 3 it will be legal to destroy all records pertaining to the 2020 election
I’m not really into politics, but I’m concerned about the lack of trust in our election system. I know that many other Iowans agree with me when I say that our elections should be fair and transparent – worthy of every Iowan’s trust. While working with...
iowa.media
Cost still challenges Iowa college students despite federal debt forgiveness
Students at Iowa State University and other Iowa colleges are still concerned about costs despite the federal loan forgiveness, aid workers say. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) While many Iowa college students and graduates will benefit from the national student loan forgiveness program, student aid workers say it may...
iowa.media
Reynolds-appointed judge dismisses official’s lawsuit against Reynolds
A state court judge appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Reynolds fired former Department of Human Services Director Jerry...
iowa.media
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding
An Iowa man who was fired for comparing life under the Biden administration to living in the USSR has lost his bid for jobless benefits. (Photo by Getty Images) The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system.
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
iowa.media
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for September 2-8
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
iowa.media
Iowa awards two health care companies contracts for state Medicaid program
Three companies will manage Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program. (Photo by Getty Images Plus) Iowa’s Medicaid benefits will be administered by three health insurance companies, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The state announced its intent to award managed care contracts with Amerigroup Iowa and...
iowa.media
Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution
A flag flies at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol facility prior to a visit from President Donald Trump on June 11, 2019, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions...
iowa.media
Iowa FAFSA Completion Rate Stabilizes
After four years of declining rates, Iowa’s current Free Application For Student Aid, or FAFSA completion rate equals last year’s levels. Nearly half of Iowa high school seniors in the class of 2022 applied for college financial aid using the FAFSA. However, despite the FAFSA completion rate stabilizing, the rate has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and significant equity gaps remain between gender, race, and income levels.
iowa.media
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
iowa.media
Family of Adventureland drowning victim sues state
The family of an 11-year-old boy who drowned on the Raging River ride at Adventureland last summer is suing the state for nearly $100 million. The Des Moines Register reports that the family of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo alleges negligence by the Iowa’s Division of Labor was the “proximate cause” of the boy’s drowning on the ride and the injuries to other family members,
iowa.media
ISU FIELD AGRONOMIST RETIRES AFTER 40 YEARS
THROUGH MORE THAN 40 SEASONS OF FLOODS, DROUGHTS, WEEDS, INSECTS AND OTHER CHALLENGES, JOEL DEJONG HAS WORKED TO HELP FARMERS GET THROUGH TO HARVEST TIME. DEJONG IS RETIRING WEDNESDAY AS A FIELD AGRONOMIST WITH THE IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION, AFTER WORKING MOST OF THOSE 40-PLUS YEARS BASED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.
iowa.media
High school library book warns kids not to leave internet windows open with ‘films of a certain persuasion,’ suggests how to argue with Christians and Muslims
Yesterday we told you about a book called “This Book Is Gay.” It is on the shelves in at least a few public high school libraries in Iowa, as well as many public libraries in the state. It’s also causing big-time controversy at a Florida middle school. Today we’re continuing our coverage on the contents of the book.
iowa.media
High School Football Friday Night in the Tri-States
Tonight in high school football, week number two in Iowa and Illinois and week three in Wisconsin. In Dubuque tonight at the Rock Bowl, a pair of ranked teams square off as #6 2A Wahlert hosts #6 3A Davenport Assumption. You can hear that game tonight on AM 1370 and kdth.com, pregame will be at around 7:05pm.
