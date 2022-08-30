ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

IDD workforce in N.C.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
nsjonline.com

NC Wildlife Resources Commission hosting National Hunting and Fishing Day events

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family-friendly events on Saturday, Sept. 24 highlighting NC’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. National Hunting and Fishing Day, formalized by Congress in...
ELLERBE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots

Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Residents on the Road to New York National Talent Tour

On September 18 at five o’clock p.m., two of our very own Bladen County residents, Jair and Saeed McElveen, will be competing in a vocal competition in hopes of an all “expense-paid trip to New York and a chance to audition at the World Famous Apollo Theatre for Amateur Night at the Apollo.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES

