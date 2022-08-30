Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
IDD workforce in N.C.
As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
wine-searcher.com
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests
A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
nsjonline.com
NC Wildlife Resources Commission hosting National Hunting and Fishing Day events
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family-friendly events on Saturday, Sept. 24 highlighting NC’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. National Hunting and Fishing Day, formalized by Congress in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
Police: Pregnant North Carolina woman shot in the stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A pregnant Rocky Mount woman was shot in the stomach Friday night and taken to the hospital, police said. Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told that a 30-year-old woman had been shot in her […]
country1037fm.com
Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots
Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
country1037fm.com
Lucky Penny Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win For A North Carolina Man
My Mama always told me, never ever EVER leave a penny on the ground. “I don’t care how much money you think you have, you are never too rich that you can’t bend down and add one more penny to your pocket”. One lucky penny contributed to a big lottery win for a North Carolina guy named John Grant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Residents on the Road to New York National Talent Tour
On September 18 at five o’clock p.m., two of our very own Bladen County residents, Jair and Saeed McElveen, will be competing in a vocal competition in hopes of an all “expense-paid trip to New York and a chance to audition at the World Famous Apollo Theatre for Amateur Night at the Apollo.”
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
Go Blue Ridge
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker
Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
Tech tool used in NC offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
The tool is rarely, if ever, mentioned in court records, something that defense attorneys say makes it harder for them to properly defend their clients in cases in which the technology was used.
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
‘A lot of wrong’: Family of Ned Byrd accuses sheriff of retaliatory, improper behavior
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
cbs17
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
Comments / 2