Pauma Valley, CA

Reported Housemate Assault in Pauma Valley Leads to 6-Hour SWAT Standoff

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s SWAT team. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who allegedly attacked a housemate Tuesday at their home in a rural neighborhood near Palomar Mountain refused to surrender to deputies, prompting a roughly six-hour outdoor standoff that ended with his arrest.

The alleged stabbing in the 500 block of Amago Road in Pauma Valley was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was treated for moderately serious injuries at a hospital and released later in the day, Lt. Nanette McMasters said.

Following the purported assault, the suspect fled from his home into a nearby field, where patrol personnel confronted him a short time later.

After the man refused repeated orders to disarm himself and surrender, the deputies called in a SWAT team.

The standoff continued until shortly before 3:30 p.m., when the suspect finally dropped his knife and gave himself up, the lieutenant said. His name was not immediately available.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was unclear, though they do live together, McMasters said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

