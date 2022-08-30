Spencer Strider pitched eight innings, allowing two hits while striking out 16 during Atlanta's win over Colorado on Thursday. Strider was simply outstanding, producing one of the best performances of the season and setting a franchise record with 16 punchouts while holding the Rockies to two hits. He generated 22 swinging strikes and an elite 42 percent CSW on 106 pitches and now hasn't allowed more than one run in his last four starts. Strider has developed into an upper echelon pitcher as he's absolutely dominated since becoming a starter, producing a 9-4 record with a superb 2.67 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 174 strikeouts over 17 games. He's as must-start as they come for his plus matchup against the Athletics on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO