Los Angeles, CA

Tanner Houck to have back surgery

Tanner Houck will have season-ending back surgery next week to correct an issue with a disc. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Houck has been dealing with back issues throughout this season, and the Red Sox will look to correct the issue now. The Red Sox plan to figure out Houck's role going forward this offseason, as he started in the rotation but eventually found success as the Red Sox closer. He ends the season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.40 K/9 across 60 innings in 2022.
Clayton Kershaw strikes out six in return Thursday

Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings on Thursday, striking out six, walking three, and giving up one hit for one earned run as he went on to earn the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Mets. Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw returned from his back injury on Thursday afternoon, and he...
Matt Carpenter yet to resume baseball activities

Matt Carpenter has not resumed baseball activities and is back at home resting, per manager Aaron Boone. He is expected to have 1-2 weeks of no weight bearing on his foot and then will be sent for further testing. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Carpenter has been out of action since fracturing...
Andrew Benintendi heading to 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation

Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi is being placed on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his wrist, according to MLB.com writer Bryan Hoch on Twitter. (MLB) Benintendi was injured Friday night while attempting a swing. He left the game and had X-rays shortly thereafter, which came back negative. The 28-year-old All-Star was expected to get a bump in value amid the trade to New York. That has not come to fruition as the Yankees continue to fall apart. With fantasy playoffs approaching in redraft leagues, if you need the roster spot, you might have to make the tough decision to cut him loose.
FantasyPros Baseball Podcast: Leading Off, Thursday, September 1 (2022)

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast . MLB: Leading Off September 1st, 2022 (Ep. 587) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn. Welcome to another episode of the FantasyPros Baseball Podcast. We are LIVE each and every weekday during the 2022 MLB Season! Get the tips needed to...
Spencer Strider dominates in win on Thursday

Spencer Strider pitched eight innings, allowing two hits while striking out 16 during Atlanta's win over Colorado on Thursday. Strider was simply outstanding, producing one of the best performances of the season and setting a franchise record with 16 punchouts while holding the Rockies to two hits. He generated 22 swinging strikes and an elite 42 percent CSW on 106 pitches and now hasn't allowed more than one run in his last four starts. Strider has developed into an upper echelon pitcher as he's absolutely dominated since becoming a starter, producing a 9-4 record with a superb 2.67 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 174 strikeouts over 17 games. He's as must-start as they come for his plus matchup against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (9/2) PREMIUM

Friday is a night stacked with MLB games. As a result, the main DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 13 games, beginning at 7:05 pm ET with the Athletics at the Orioles. Below, find out which pitchers, stacks, studs and values/punts stand out from the pack on the robust slate.
O.J. Howard signs with Houston Thursday

Howard was rumored to sign with the Bengals after being cut by the Bills Tuesday, but ultimately signed with the Texans. The current TEs on the Texans’ roster are Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown. Despite the fact that the Texans are in rebuild mode, Howard could carve out a nice target share to at least make him a streaming option.
Harold Landry tears ACL on Wednesday

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL on Wednesday and will be out for the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Landry made the Pro Bowl last year with a 12-sack season and was paid handsomely for it in the offseason. The Titans aimed to keep the pair of him and edge rusher Bud Dupree, but this will force young defensive players like Rashad Weaver to step up. The Titans DST is currently going on average as the DST20, but there isn't a lot of upside with the unit right now.
Quarterbacks Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)

While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
