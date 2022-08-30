Grid Operator Asking Customers to Reduce Energy Use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Today. With temperatures forecast to be 10-20 degrees above normal in many areas over the next several days, electricity demand is expected to continue to spike. The state's grid operator says the power grid has maintained reliability during the heat wave due to conservation efforts. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is grateful to its customers for doing their part.

