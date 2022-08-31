More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities introduces axe throwing charity event
KINGSPORT — Do you want to be crowned Kingsport’s axe throwing champion — all the while supporting local youth? If so, H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities has just the event for you. H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities will hold an axe throwing competition Sunday, Sept. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at King’s Sport Axe House.
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves plans for Covered Bridge Park renovations, addition to RV park.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park which will be financed by a state grant.
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week’s event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund
ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.
‘The Hill’: $21 million expansion for home-grown Tennessee Hills based in Bristol
Tennessee Hills Distillery on Tuesday formally launched its new project in Bristol, Tennessee that will construct the fourth-largest automated distillery in the state. The former National College campus is being revamped for manufacturing spaces at a cost of more than $21 million. The expansion will create 45 jobs over the course of the construction of what the company is calling The Hill.
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Holmes’ big night sends Science Hill past Boone
JOHNSON CITY — After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches. Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will be holding its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Food City Friday: Labor Day Deals
(WJHL) Erwin Food City store manager Jacob Ratliff joins us with some of their weekend deals for the holiday. For more information visit Food City’s website.
