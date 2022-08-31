More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site

HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.

