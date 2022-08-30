Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear ApocalypseYana BostongirlCulpeper, VA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, VirginiaChannelocityFairfax, VA
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
The Best Family Activities Coming to Reston Community Center This Fall
Reston Community Center is the place to be this fall for family-friendly fun. Don’t miss any of our exciting events: The Reston Multicultural Festival, with family activities and entertainment celebrating our diverse heritage; a Baby Expo with all the things for “new arrivals” to share; Boo at the Pool for Halloween fun in the water; and the community favorite, Halloween Family Fun Day for showing off your costumes. We can’t wait to see you — come join us!
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
Luxurious Littleton Farm in Upperville’s Hunt Country
Welcome to the luxurious Littleton Farm on 153+/- glorious acres* in Upperville’s Hunt Country, part of the historical Piedmont hunt!. This premier estate is an equine and entertainer’s paradise offering in the main house 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms, 3 tenant houses/apartments with a total of 9 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. 2 horse barns (12 stalls / 17 stalls), 4 run-in sheds (3 large include feed rooms, tack rooms, and extra stalls), 1 machine shed, a 6 bay garage, 1 riding ring with competitive footing, multiple fenced paddocks with automatic waterers, 2 silos with rolling hills, a lighted helipad, and trails to ride out.
Leesburg’s Cocina on Market Is Back with a Brand New Menu
Locals didn’t think Leesburg’s Cocina on Market would ever reopen. After a year, chef Jason Lage is back. “In the back of our minds, we always knew we would reopen,” recalls Lage. He and his wife, Rebecca, are also proprietors of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. When Cocina on Market in Leesburg shuttered last June, they had plenty on their plates — literally. The chef’s own Fairbrook Farm, which supplies his restaurants with everything from pigs to maple, ensures that. But one thing in short supply for restaurateurs then and now is staff.
Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia
For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
ALXnow also won’t be publishing on Monday but will resume on Tuesday. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Open houses in Alexandria this weekend. ALXnow.com September 2,...
Our 10 Favorite Spots to Dine and Shop in the City of Falls Church
This welcoming spot has biscuit burgers and a historic Vietnamese village and helped lay groundwork for voting rights. In this often impersonal virtual world, there’s a place where shopkeepers greet you warmly and are happy to help in the City of Falls Church. Surrounded by charming homes, this municipality’s independent shops and restaurants are clustered around Broad Street, South Washington Street, and Park Avenue.
These NoVA Restaurants Have the Best Gluten-Sensitive Menus in the Region
There’s no need to worry about your gluten allergies when you dine at these local restaurants. If you have gluten allergies, you are probably constantly searching for where to grab the best meals. But luckily, there are lots of options in Northern Virginia. Here are some great spots around the region to grab gluten-sensitive breakfasts, lunches, or dinners. Happy eating!
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
Hidden Gems and Unique Things to Do in Shepherdstown, WV
If you’re in town to visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, you’ll definitely want to allow additional time to spend in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. You’ll find a charming historic downtown with incredible food and plenty of outdoor adventure nearby. Shepherdstown is West Virginia’s oldest town with the...
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
This McLean Kitchen Remodel Pays Tribute to the Homeowner’s Love of Amish Craftsmanship
When Julie and Michael Carr decided to renovate the kitchen of their McLean home, their vision was clear. Forget shiny and new. They wanted something that felt a bit more “lived-in.” Something tracing back to Julie’s roots. “Julie grew up in Lancaster County, so she developed a...
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
