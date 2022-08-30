Read full article on original website
US Offers Relaxations To Nvidia For AI Chip Development In China
Nvidia Corp NVDA informed that the U.S. government would allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The U.S. granted permission to Nvidia to perform exports needed to support U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023. Additionally, it permitted A100 and H100 order fulfillment and...
Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022. Management will host 1x1 investor...
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Reach Announces Largest Live Cardano Metaverse
Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Reach announces the largest Cardano Metaverse; Reach Cloud is a platform to build, host, and connect metaspaces making up the metaverse and is powered by the Cardano blockchain. Reach supports cross-platform users on browser, PC,VR, and mobile. Reach Metaverse Trailer. In-world builder...
SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.
Pacific Ridge to Increase Size of Drill Program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Project
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. PEX ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to increase the size of the diamond drill program currently underway at the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul"), located in northcentral B.C., from 6,000 m to 6,800 m. The Company will fund the additional drilling through the issuance of up to 2,391,305 units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.23 per unit ("Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $550,000 (the "Financing"). Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") intends to acquire all of the Units.
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
SupplyPro's Inventory Shelf Tag Beta Program Success - Thank You, IBM
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 02, 2022. Being in technology for more than 10 minutes, one can take inventory management software and BETA testing for granted. But these two distant cousins share a common ancestor: IBM. Yes, IBM is credited with inventing the punch card system by Herman Hollerith over a chicken salad supper for the 1890 census that became the foundation for modern day inventory management software. Fast forward six decades and IBM is again credited with inventing product testing nomenclature designating ideas and theories as "A" tests and features and product testing as "B" tests. Over time "A" and "B" became "alpha" and "beta" creating the terminology we commonly use today. So, today we say, "Thank you IBM for our ability to report on UStockit's Inventory Shelf Tag BETA."
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
