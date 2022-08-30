Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 7 recent developments
From CMS increasing its oversight on celebrity sales pitches to the advancing of a prior authorization reform bill, here are seven Medicare Advantage stories Becker's has reported since July 20:. 1. CMS has toughened its oversight on celebrity Medicare Advantage sales pitches following a surge of complaints last year, The...
beckerspayer.com
10 recently inked payer contracts
From several state's awarding Medicaid contracts to agreements with providers over in-network rates, these are 10 recently inked contracts with payers reported by Becker's since Aug. 5:. CMS chose Maximus Federal Services Sept. 1 for a $6.6 billion contract to operate Medicare and ACA plan customer service centers nationwide for...
