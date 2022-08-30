ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lake Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
WFAA

Teqball - The hot new sport in north Texas

Move over pickleball - there's a new sport in town! It's called Teqball and its popularity has spread to over 114 countries. Carlo Capua, the chief of strategy and innovation at Fort Worth Mayor's Office and two professional players show Paige and Hannah the basics of this growing sport. For...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
advocatemag.com

History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman

The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
MANSFIELD, TX
etxview.com

Tyler native creates traveling Texas music and barbecue festival after career setbacks

A passion for music and barbecue inspired two lifelong friends to create a music festival for Texans. The creation of the Troubadour Festival, a new Texas music and barbecue event coming to Tyler in September, was “a big leap of faith from two best friends who have known each other for over 30 years,” said Chase Colston, who co-founded Double Tap Entertainment with his childhood best friend Cody Johnson.
TYLER, TX
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#West Texas#North Texas#Catfish#The Duck Inn
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy