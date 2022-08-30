Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Flood Mosquitoes' Causing Mayhem in North Texas After Last Week's Floods
This story has the community buzzing – literally. The summer drought kept the mosquitoes at bay, but last week's historic rains have created the perfect conditions to unleash an army of biting insects. All over North Texas, people are sharing reports of being swarmed at parks, gardens, and even...
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
WFAA
Teqball - The hot new sport in north Texas
Move over pickleball - there's a new sport in town! It's called Teqball and its popularity has spread to over 114 countries. Carlo Capua, the chief of strategy and innovation at Fort Worth Mayor's Office and two professional players show Paige and Hannah the basics of this growing sport. For...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
advocatemag.com
History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman
The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
etxview.com
Tyler native creates traveling Texas music and barbecue festival after career setbacks
A passion for music and barbecue inspired two lifelong friends to create a music festival for Texans. The creation of the Troubadour Festival, a new Texas music and barbecue event coming to Tyler in September, was “a big leap of faith from two best friends who have known each other for over 30 years,” said Chase Colston, who co-founded Double Tap Entertainment with his childhood best friend Cody Johnson.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
dallasexpress.com
Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death
In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
AOL Corp
West 7th Street construction uncovers century-old remnants of Fort Worth history
An excavator positioned in the middle of West 7th Street tears through the roadway’s concrete as cars pass by, their drivers unaware that a piece of Fort Worth history is peeking out beneath the rubble. Red bricks and traces of streetcar tracks were revealed during recent construction work on...
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
