Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'
A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40
Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Reverse Hair Washing" Hack Breathes Life Back Into Lifeless Tresses
We can all agree that TikTok is the go-to spot for all things beauty. The app has become a vending machine for everything related to skincare, makeup, and haircare. There are so many fun hacks and tutorials, and this latest “reverse hair washing” is one of those helpful tips everyone should try.
I’m a makeup artist – the beauty mistakes that are aging you, including how concealer can actually make you look older
YOUR makeup techniques should evolve with the passing of time. Beauty experts have revealed the makeup mistakes you may be making as you're getting older – and some are aging you. Makeup pros spoke to Allure magazine about the aging mishaps. NOT USING LIPLINER WITH LIPSTICK. Because your lip...
The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout
According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle. A topical plumper is any lip...
Can You Reverse Graying Hair? We Asked Experts
Graying hair is an inevitable part of aging, and while some love to embrace salt-and-pepper tresses, others may want to conceal these strands or prevent them from taking over their hairstyle. We checked in with professional hair stylists, beauty afic...
I’m a skincare expert – three shaving mistakes which are stopping you having smooth legs
DO you ever notice that your legs aren't as smooth as you'd like, even directly after shaving?. Shaving experts have revealed three common mistakes which are preventing you from having the perfect close shave. The experts at razor company Ecotivity have shared the top three reasons why your legs aren't...
Can TikTok’s Forehead Taping Trend Prevent Wrinkles? We Asked Skincare Experts
Since Botox, plastic surgery and other expensive anti-aging methods aren’t easily accessible to everyone, many TikTok users have been experimenting with a practice they dub ‘forehead taping.’ On the social media video-sharing app, beauty gurus have been recently filming themselves as part of the trend— lifting and taping parts of their face (from the forehead to skin near the eyes to cheekbones) in the efforts of ‘training’ their skin to naturally appear that way.
In Style
TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline's Classic Mascara — But Not for the Reason You'd Expect
I'll be honest: I'm not the biggest fan of the aughts fashion renaissance that's happening right now. I lived through those years of denim miniskirts, dresses over pants, and lacy camisoles, and now the styles will forever remind me of my painfully awkward middle school years. So when I saw TikTok star Charli D'Amelio recently whip out a tube of clear Maybelline Great Lash, it was like I was back in the locker room bathroom learning to do terrible eyeliner all over again.
New Complexion Products From Milk Makeup, Laura Geller and Peace Out Skincare
Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer $29 at Sephora, milkmakeup.com More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Milk Makeup doesn’t want to be a one-category brand. Having cultivated a cult following for its HydroGrip Primer, the brand is increasing its presence in all areas of the makeup game. Recent launchs include anew eyeliner, mascara and now, Future Fluid Concealer. “A lot of brands can get pigeonholed,” said Dianna Ruth, chief operating officer and cofounder of Milk Makeup. “We have a skin tint, but we’ve never really...
10 best false eyelashes for dramatic and natural looks that stay put
There’s no denying that, for many of us, the eyes are the focal point of any make-up look. In the UK, an estimated 14.6 million people used mascara in 2020, and any make-up enthusiast knows that a trusted volume boosting mascara is a make-up kit essential for maximising natural lashes.But even the highest rated mascaras can only do so much and, ultimately, it takes a lot of trial and error to achive the ideal result. If you’re feeling let down by mascara as of late, it might be time to explore the world of false eyelashes. After all, they really...
Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands
“What’s in a name?” asked Juliet rhetorically in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” She had a point – though it probably didn’t cross her mind that one day people might name their children not after fragrant flowers but after their favorite perfumes. […]
2 Simple Ways To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear Over Over 40
While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reached out to a professional makeup artist and expert for 2 quick ways to do this daily with your skincare and makeup routines, and step-by-step instructions for making wrinkles less noticeable with your favorite products. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Sue Perez, professional TV makeup artist, NY state licensed esthetician, founder and CEO of Beauty Phonics.
Easy Everyday Makeup Looks That Will Save You Time
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you’ve got a busy work schedule, it can be hard to find time and energy to invest in putting together a makeup look. Just after you’ve gotten out of bed, done your quick daily workout, and had […]
7 best conditioner for bleached hair you can buy in 2022
IF you find yourself regularly dying your hair with bleach, then you'll know how important it is to care for your tresses. The best conditioners for bleached hair will work to repair, nourish, and ensure your locks remain strong after undergoing a color refresh. It's no secret that bleaching can...
Searches for Refillable Deodorant, Perfume and Shampoo Are Rising
Refillables are on the rise. According to data from Spate, searches for deodorant alongside “refillable” are at a monthly volume of 12,890 in the U.S, a 32 percent year-over-year increase. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Dove is the most-searched deodorant brand alongside “refillable,” garnering over 9,300 searches per month, while Secret, Old Spice and natural deodorant brand Native follow suit, albeit with significantly lower average search volumes. Searches for refillable perfumes have seen the most significant year-over-year growth, increasing by 60.7 percent, with brands such as Mugler, Boucheron and Chanel seeing the most traction. More niche are searches for refillable razors and candles, although when the former do appear, it is often alongside shaving brand Schick. Searches for refillable shampoo, soap and conditioner have seen respective year-over-year increases of eight percent, 22 percent and 21 percent. Here, the top product formats searched alongside “refillable,” as well as their average monthly search volume in the U.S., per Spate. Deodorant: 12,890Perfume: 4,160Shampoo: 2,840Soap: 1,100Conditioner: 960Floss: 520Palette: 350 Lipstick: 220Razor: 90Candle: 70
Hair Legend Sam McKnight Expands His Cool-Girl Product Line
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s not much that Sam McKnight doesn’t know about hair. The famed hairstylist cut his teeth working with the likes of Princess Diana, has coiffed the locks of every single supermodel, and is still one of Kate Moss’s longtime collaborators. Fans of his Hair by Sam McKnight styling products —there are four, from Lazy Girl dry shampoo to the Cool Girl texture mist—can now add his magic touch to their shower routine, too, thanks to his new range of shampoos, conditioners and hair masks.
11 best silk pillowcases that prevent frizzy hair and help reduce wrinkles
The easiest way to upgrade your bedtime beauty regime is with a pure mulberry silk pillowcase. Known for softening skin, their super-smooth texture helps you to avoid annoying pillow creases on your face.Because they’re less absorbent than a classic cotton option, silk pillowcases don’t pull moisture out of your skin overnight, so your evening skincare soaks in well too. This is why silk pillowcases improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as they help to ensure optimum hydration levels are maintained.They also offer a frizz-fighting factor for your hair, as there’s no static created as you toss and turn...
