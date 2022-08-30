What certain car manufacturers are doing can be considered downright insane. In our time, such manufacturers can be considered Bugatti and Koenigsegg, which are some of the leading players when it comes to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The Bugatti Chiron’s, quad-turbo W-16 is scheduled to be retired in favor of a hybrid setup, but there is one car that could, potentially, outmatch the Bugatti W-16 in terms of absurdity. It comes from a little-known manufacturer called Connaught, and the engine in question is to be used in the Villers X20 Supercar.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO