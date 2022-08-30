Read full article on original website
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Have Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?
Anyone interested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Jamie Palfrey, recently divested US$123k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.73 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a large-cap...
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August
The multiyear journey of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) to try to launch a space tourism service took another setback in August, and a growing number of investors and analysts appear to be losing hope. Shares of Virgin Galactic fell 20.6% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company once again pushed back its launch timetable.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
