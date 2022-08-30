ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Colorado Springs Police release video of convicted killer shooting and injuring officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an escaped suspect and an officer. In July, Randy Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for two shootings involving CSPD officers. That was on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the first-degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs. On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
KKTV

Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigating after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Thursday. On September 1 around 12:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo sheriff looking for suspect in Pueblo West auto theft

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an auto theft today in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about this crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

CSPD makes fentanyl bust following complaints from citizens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the beginning of August, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving complaints about a residence in the downtown area that was "severely disrupting the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs." Police said they obtained information to suggest the residence was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple people arrested on narcotics charges in Downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people on narcotics charges after residents in the suspects’ neighborhood complained of “disruptive” behavior. According to CSPD, members of the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) began receiving complaints from residents in August regarding a home on West Kiowa Street that was “severely disrupting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo shooting victim from Tuesday night identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Minor taken into custody for armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) took a minor involved in an armed robbery into custody Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills division were called to the intersection of Cedar Creek View and Space Center Drive for a reported robbery. Police say the suspect entered the location […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Apartment fire in Colorado Springs causes minor injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire in an apartment on Thursday, in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, CSFD responded to the apartment on Morning Sun Avenue, where it quickly extinguished the small fire. According to CSFD, the two […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs drug dealer pleads guilty to his role in teen’s death

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man admitted to dealing drugs that resulted in the death of a teenager, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. Nathaniel Corser, 23, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The Department of Justice cites the plea agreement stating Corser met with a 19-year-old man on July 4, 2021 and sold the teenager two blue pills which appeared to be oxycodone. The pills actually contained fentanyl. The victim took those pills and was found dead by his aunt the next day. Colorado Springs Police were able to obtain a phone number for Corser and set up a sting, leading to the recovery of multiple drugs and two firearms at Corser’s apartment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: attempted murder suspect biker sought; storage unit person of interest caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- That Sunday was no different: the Powers corridor, bustling with traffic; hundreds of drivers checking off weekend errands before the workweek began. And yet -- there was one confrontation that took a chilling turn. According to Colorado Springs Police, a group of motorcyclists were traveling near Powers and Dublin, between The post On the Lookout: attempted murder suspect biker sought; storage unit person of interest caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

