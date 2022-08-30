On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to the Detroit Historical Museum’s Rebecca Salminen-Witt about the museum’s special Labor Day weekend programming, as well as a new exhibit this fall that will highlight unsung heroes in the local entrepreneurial community in Metro Detroit! Additionally, Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner discusses the Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, WY and how statements made by Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell may impact the U.S. economy in the near future. Plus, Center for Success Network Executive Director, Andrea Meyer talks about the organization’s one-on-one interventions in youth literacy, and how their volunteers’ efforts have raised students’ reading level by as many as four grades in a single year!

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO