MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WDAM-TV
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
WDAM-TV
EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers join response team at Jackson water plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have joined the local, state, and federal response team at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant. The joint effort is the result of President Biden’s emergency declaration that increases federal support to improve the Capital...
WDAM-TV
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease. They also...
WDAM-TV
Petal Healing Garden leads efforts to collect water for Jackson
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is coming together to help collect water for those struggling in Jackson. Leading the effort is the Petal Healing Garden. The Friendly City non-profit has been in the process of collecting water donations since Wednesday, Aug. 31. Local stores like Lowe’s Home...
WDAM-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
WDAM-TV
Sickle cell awareness event held in Collins
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management. Hot Coffee Junction is open for business and still serving its signature free cups of coffee. Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Pride of Mississippi marches into Sun Belt Conference at USM
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’. Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors alerted the sheriff about the horses’ dire situation. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management.
WDAM-TV
A few showers for your Friday. Labor Day weekend is looking wet as rain chances go up.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers should come to an end by 7-8 pm, which is good news for those Friday Night Football games!. This weekend could be pretty wet as a...
Comments / 0