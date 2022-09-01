Man accused of stalking and harassing woman online claims God told him to be with her, filing reads

A 42-year-old man charged with stalking a woman is also accused of harassing her online and at her job, while making threats to kill her husband, according to court documents.

Brian Perez is charged with stalking, a third-degree felony, court documents show.

Perez appeared in probable cause court on Aug. 18, where additional details of the continuous harassment were revealed.

On July 20, 2022, an officer interviewed the victim, who is a medical assistant at an animal shelter. The victim said she knew Perez because he was married to her coworker. She added that the couples would see each other regularly, go on double dates, and vacations for two years before things took a turn.

Perez claimed to be part of QAnon but had never been inappropriate to the victim.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Perez allegedly sent the victim an inappropriate text message, leaving her confused, thinking it had been sent to her by mistake. The victim showed Perez's wife, who became upset and looked through Perez's phone and found several messages on his Twitter account that were sent to the victim, according to the charges read in court.

After that, the victim said she confronted Perez and told him to stop sending her inappropriate messages. She also blocked him on multiple email addresses, Twitter accounts, and phone numbers.

Despite the confrontation, Perez would allegedly take the woman's family pictures off social media and add himself/edit himself in them, claiming it was his family. This incident led the victim to change her settings on social media to keep Perez from accessing her photos.

Shortly after these incidents, Perez and his wife also separated.

The man also allegedly contacted Pasadena PD, pretending to be the woman's family and saying they killed the woman's husband. He reportedly told police that "God told him to be with her."

But things did not stop there. Perez allegedly showed up at the woman's job in the Houston area on three occasions. He would send her flowers, and post fake inappropriate images on her company's Twitter page.

On July 8, Perez showed up at her job, told the security guard he was her husband, and demanded to see her. But security told Perez to leave.

In the third incident, on July 16, Perez demanded to see the woman but was told to leave. This caused him to become upset, and did not leave the area until a security guard threatened to call the Houston police.

His bond was set at $50,000, which records show he already paid. In addition, he cannot have contact with the victim or her family, he cannot go within 200 feet of her home or place of work, and is subject to a GPS monitor. He is also under a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, except for when he is at work or school.