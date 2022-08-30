Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
yourcentralvalley.com
Plant Slayer, the Vegan Restaurant in Downtown Fresno
Vegan comfort food for everyone in the heart of Downtown Fresno. Their menu consists of loaded breakfast sandwiches, burgers and wings. Co-Owner Gina Perez sits down to talk everything Plant Slayer.
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park
Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
This is likely to be Fresno's hottest August in recorded history
The National Weather Service says Fresno is on its way to setting the record for the hottest month of August ever, with an average temperature of 84.4 degrees
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Visalia, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tulare Union High School football team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on September 02, 2022, 19:30:00. Tulare Union High SchoolRedwood High School - Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
Hanford Sentinel
The Works is a mashup of old and new Hanford; business hosts grand opening Friday
Downtown’s newest social spot and retail store combines the aesthetics and feel of Hanford’s past and future. The Works, located at 118 and 120 W. 6th St., will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. “One side will be used for meetings,...
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
Abandoned home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno, officials say
Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Fresno.
DOJ: Fresno business owner indicted for theft $5M in livestock feed ingredients
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-million dollar theft of livestock feed ingredients in Fresno resulted in two people being indicted on multiple counts of fraud, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show that from 2015 to 2017, 68-year-old Richard Best from Fresno and 46-year-old Shawn Sawa, formerly of Clovis, stole $4.8 million worth […]
Hanford Sentinel
Road construction a hot job on Emma Lee Lane in Hanford
A water truck from Bill Nelson Construction makes its way down Emma Lee Lane in Hanford on Friday afternoon just north of Grangeville Boulevard. The truck is keeping the dust to a minimum during a construction job which is expected to take about three months and involves replacing the storm drain/sewer line, adding new sidewalks and repaving the entire section of the street.
