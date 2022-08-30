Read full article on original website
Ray Where
3d ago
So why didn't the Texas Historical Commission prevent the University from tearing down the Fort? I mean, wasn't the Civil War and Mexican War considered to be a historic event? I suppose that it just didn't fit their agenda.
KRGV
$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says
A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District. Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Gulf Side Casino will make Coney Island out of Valley beach
Editor’s Note: Moments in Time is a collection of recovered newspaper briefs and other publications that offer a look back at the history of South Padre Island and the rest of the world. Padre Island is to be the Coney Island of Texas. Authority for this statement is the...
KFDM-TV
South Padre Island Coast Guard interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
TEXAS — Three Mexican lancha boat crews were apprehended illegally fishing in federal waters near the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Tuesday in southern Texas. Once onboard the lancha, the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, confiscated 440 pounds of shark and 2,425 pounds of red snapper, as well as fishing equipment, radios, GPS devices, and high flyers.
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville
MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
KRGV
Concerns raised as fires continue to reignite at Brownsville warehouse storing hand sanitizer
A company that owns a Brownsville warehouse used to store pallets of hand sanitizer is on notice. Brownsville firefighters responded to a fire at that warehouse last month – and officials say two more fires have reignited since. People who live and work around the warehouse, located on the...
This Texas brand will lead Target's Más Que Latino Heritage Month celebration
The Brownsville-based apparel brand will be available in store on September 4.
laferianews.net
The 29th Annual Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center Conjunto Festival
Where: Los Fresnos Memorial Park, 900 North Arroyo Blvd, LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS. Admission: $10.00 per day or $25.00 for 3-day pass. Los Fresnos, Texas — The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center proudly presents the 29th Annual Conjunto Festival. This 3-day event is a one-of-a-kind cultural program attracting over 2,500 people for a celebration of the best in live Texas Mexican Conjunto music.
Mercedes set for annual Texas Street Festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3. This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the […]
Temporary lane closures set for Queen Isabella Causeway
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TxDOT announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on September 1. The agency’s media release said the inspection will require temporary lane closures. To reduce the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the eastbound side of the […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in Weslaco cemetery
A family wants answers after they said they paid for a headstone for their father's grave that has yet to be installed. Zelda Jauregui’s father is buried at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. The headstone that was bought for him from another company was delivered, but Jauregui said she is still waiting for the installation to go through.
Rain and storm chances ramp up for Labor Day weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that […]
KRGV
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
KRGV
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
KRGV
DPS trooper, two men hospitalized after crash in Brownsville
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and two men were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville, according to DPS. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the agency said in a news release. The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. when a DPS patrol...
valleybusinessreport.com
Boxing Tourney Highlights Harlingen & RGV Fighters
A World Boxing Council-affiliated event is coming to Harlingen in early October, expected to attract 400 amateur boxers and 4,000 fans to the city’s convention center. Atlanta-based Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions is bringing its Green Belt Tournament Series to Harlingen. It will likewise be the first time Sugar Bert will hold one of its tournaments in Texas. There will be four rings in the convention center, each hosting 50 bouts. During the Oct. 6-9 tournament, organizers expect to host 300 boxing matches.
tejanonation.net
Labor Day Jam with Michael Salgado and Lucky Joe postponed over potential of severe weather
The Labor Day Jam featuring performances from Michael Salgado, Lucky Joe, and more scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Elsa, Texas, was postponed by organizers over the potential for severe weather in the area this weekend. Noches Bohemias Production made the announcement in a statement shared via social media...
KRGV
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. The high school was placed on lockdown...
