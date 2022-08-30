Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
I Am Pittsburgh Festival takes over Emerald Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend events pick back up this morning.The I Am Pittsburgh Festival took over Emerald Park, beginning at 8 AM.You and your family can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, food, and activities. It all wraps up tonight at 11 PM.Part of the proceeds will go to Youth Enrichment Services throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival serving food over holiday weekend, organizer hopes to end violence
PITTSBURGH — The annual Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival is serving up food downtown all weekend. Dance classes and local music were also held during the festival on Saturday. William Marshall, the event’s founder, said the event is a way to honor black food in Pittsburgh and to bring some peace to the community.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latrobe’s inaugural Italian festival to honor city’s history
Latrobe’s First Ward is known for its Italian roots and this month, community members can spend a weekend celebrating that rich history. On Sept. 10 and 11, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream will host the city’s first Italian festival. Michael Ciotti, the coffee shop’s owner, sees the event...
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWK
Two WVU fans got stranded in Pittsburgh. John Flowers came to the rescue
Imagine this nightmare scenario: after your favorite team loses to its most hated rival in heartbreaking fashion, you leave the stadium to get to your hotel. Only, there’s no way to get to your hotel. That’s what happened to WVU fan Michael Angelucci, who posted about his experience on...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
Trash piling up after Pitt students return to Oakland, prompting neighbor complaints
PITTSBURGH — With Pitt students back in Oakland for the fall semester, trash is piling up in front of some off-campus houses where they live. Neighbors are pleading with them to clean up the boxes, beer cans and mattresses on yards and sidewalks. “I walk a lot. I’m retired....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
Police: Man shot, killed by Pittsburgh officer during search for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — A search for a missing woman took a deadly turn when a man was shot and killed after police said he confronted Pittsburgh police officers with a gun Thursday night. Pittsburgh police responded to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood around 8:58 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to door-to-door ministry after 30-month hiatus during COVID-19
PITTSBURGH — The Meredith family is one of the of more than 5,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses in southwestern Pennsylvania who will be going back to their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1. “I missed it very much during the pandemic because it was just part of our daily life, usually,...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
Target 11 Exclusive: 3 Pittsburgh police officers fired, accused of submitting false timecards
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department tell Target 11 that the two officers and a sergeant who supervised them have been fired.
Comments / 0