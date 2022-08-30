ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

I Am Pittsburgh Festival takes over Emerald Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend events pick back up this morning.The I Am Pittsburgh Festival took over Emerald Park, beginning at 8 AM.You and your family can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, food, and activities. It all wraps up tonight at 11 PM.Part of the proceeds will go to Youth Enrichment Services throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5

The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Buble
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Downtown Pittsburgh#Music Festival#Dance#Stage Ae#Con Alma Jazz Bar
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy