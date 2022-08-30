Read full article on original website
CDC: Wendy’s Food Poisoning Outbreak Spreads To New York, Kentucky
The CDC says a food poisoning outbreak at Wendy’s restaurants has spread to New York and Kentucky. That brings to six the number of states where 97 people have gotten sick with e. coli from eating what is thought to be bad lettuce at the fast-food chain. The CDC...
IU Health To Continue Providing Abortions
IU Health will continue to provide abortions. The hospital says it will continue its abortion services under Indiana’s new abortion law. That law limits abortions to only cases of rape or incest, or cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Even then there are limits. The hospital...
Southern Indiana Wife Now Claims Husband’s Shooting Was an Accident
A southern Indiana woman now says her husband’s shooting was an accident. Melissa Wade originally told police in Mount Vernon that she didn’t know who shot her husband in the chest in their home last Friday night. Prosecutors say Wade is now claiming she pulled the trigger by...
Indiana State Police Search Wabash River in Connection to Kegan Kline
The Indiana State Police are not saying what they are looking for in the Wabash River in Kegan Kline’s case. Searchers were back out on the river near Peru Tuesday. Jail records show that investigators took Kline from jail about two weeks ago, but again the State Police are not saying why.
