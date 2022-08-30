Read full article on original website
Future Steam Decks May Include Streaming Features And Size Changes
Developers at Valve teased future generations of the Steam Deck handheld are in the works, and may allow for game streaming, plus changes to its size and shape.
'The Last Of Us Part I' — All Performance Modes Tested On PlayStation 5
The new version also comes with a host of performance modes with support for fidelity and performance options, a 40fps offering and unlocked frame-rates via VRR.
PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly
It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset.
Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File
The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
How To NOT Kill Your Game Before It Releases To The Public: A 'Marvel Snap' Story
This is an open letter to the development team Second Dinner about their video game "Marvel Snap." Please do not screw this launch up. Some of the original team behind Blizzard’s Hearthstone left to make a mysterious new game a few years ago, forming Second Dinner Studios. What they ended up working on in secret was a brand new CCG (collectible card game) called “Marvel Snap”, which combines elements of “Gwent'', “Artifact”, and poker to create a deceptively simple and fast-paced game.
The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion
Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?.
Yakuza Devs Tease A 'Sneak Peek Trailer' And Fans Are Hoping For 'Yakuza 8'
"Yakuza 8?" "Even-Loster Judgment?" "Trinary Domain?"
Here Come The Bendable TVs And Monitors That No One Asked For
Flat-to-curved screens have an identity crisis.
Ubisoft Officially Reveals 'Assassin’s Creed Mirage' After Protagonist Leaks
A late-breaking art leak may have forced Ubisoft to reveal its latest Assassin's Creed game a bit earlier than intended.
'Breath Of The Wild's' Most Time-Consuming Quest Can Be Completed In 10 Minutes
Using a little trickery, that is.
The Pokémon Company Is Suing Six Chinese Companies Over One 'Pokémon' Clone
"Pocket Monster Reissue" has clear similarities to "Pokémon."
Elon Musk Suggests Tesla May Have Dumped Bitcoin Holdings
Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
Navy Looking For Gamers After Disastrous Esports Launch
Goats and Glory is looking for gamers and the State Department wants to send gamers to Saudi Arabia.
