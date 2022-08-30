ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

digg.com

Future Steam Decks May Include Streaming Features And Size Changes

Developers at Valve teased future generations of the Steam Deck handheld are in the works, and may allow for game streaming, plus changes to its size and shape.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly

It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical

Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Logitech G#Video Game
digg.com

The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File

The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
digg.com

How To NOT Kill Your Game Before It Releases To The Public: A 'Marvel Snap' Story

This is an open letter to the development team Second Dinner about their video game "Marvel Snap." Please do not screw this launch up. Some of the original team behind Blizzard’s Hearthstone left to make a mysterious new game a few years ago, forming Second Dinner Studios. What they ended up working on in secret was a brand new CCG (collectible card game) called “Marvel Snap”, which combines elements of “Gwent'', “Artifact”, and poker to create a deceptively simple and fast-paced game.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion

Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Here Come The Bendable TVs And Monitors That No One Asked For

Flat-to-curved screens have an identity crisis.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla May Have Dumped Bitcoin Holdings

Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
STOCKS
digg.com

Navy Looking For Gamers After Disastrous Esports Launch

Goats and Glory is looking for gamers and the State Department wants to send gamers to Saudi Arabia.
MILITARY

