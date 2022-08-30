ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Dallas live radar: Track another round of rain in North Texas

More showers and storms are moving through North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Holiday travel delays expected along I-15, Mesquite

The Labor Day holiday weekend could prove to test some drivers' nerves as...
MESQUITE, TX
CW33

Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it's Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, "Many restaurants offer light, nutritious options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we're confident you'll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start."
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Oakland, TX
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Flash Flooding Risk Over Heavy Rain Threatens Texas Until September 3

Flash flooding could occur again in some parts of Texas in the coming hours and days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The potential renewed flooding could be triggered by heavy rain. The looming inclement weather could threaten low-lying areas across the state, affecting both residential and commercial establishments as seen in previous weather-related events across the United States recently.
TEXAS STATE
allaccess.com

KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend

Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
DALLAS, TX
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Extended dates for Dino Safari at the Dallas Zoo

Dallas zoo's Dino Safari presented by Reliant is now extended through September 30th. It's your last chance to see these giants before they go extinct... Again!. For more information, go to DallasZoo.com/dinosafari.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Midcentury Has Never Looked So Modern

Lakewood Trails is defined by its quality midcentury architecture, quaint neighborhood feel, and convenient location to some of Dallas’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Also, its proximity to Santa Fe Trail makes it the perfect place for families who love the outdoors. Here, the homes take on aesthetics straight from Norman Rockwell archives. Each street is star-studded with iconic architecture. However, you know you’ve got something special when you find one that’s fully updated.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland

“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
GARLAND, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Threat made against Euless Trinity high school

A threat was made against Trinity Euless high school. Students were evacuated to the football field.
EULESS, TX

