Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn Smoot
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Dallas live radar: Track another round of rain in North Texas
More showers and storms are moving through North Texas...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Holiday travel delays expected along I-15, Mesquite
The Labor Day holiday weekend could prove to test some drivers' nerves as...
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
Friday starts off Labor Day Weekend with very humid, rainy weather in North Texas
Welcome one, welcome all to the start of Labor Day Weekend! NWS Fort Worth says you can expect a very humid feel on Friday with continued rain and thunder chances throughout North Texas.
natureworldnews.com
Renewed Flash Flooding Risk Over Heavy Rain Threatens Texas Until September 3
Flash flooding could occur again in some parts of Texas in the coming hours and days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The potential renewed flooding could be triggered by heavy rain. The looming inclement weather could threaten low-lying areas across the state, affecting both residential and commercial establishments as seen in previous weather-related events across the United States recently.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Officials are asking the school community to...
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend
Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WFAA
Extended dates for Dino Safari at the Dallas Zoo
Dallas zoo's Dino Safari presented by Reliant is now extended through September 30th. It's your last chance to see these giants before they go extinct... Again!. For more information, go to DallasZoo.com/dinosafari.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Midcentury Has Never Looked So Modern
Lakewood Trails is defined by its quality midcentury architecture, quaint neighborhood feel, and convenient location to some of Dallas’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Also, its proximity to Santa Fe Trail makes it the perfect place for families who love the outdoors. Here, the homes take on aesthetics straight from Norman Rockwell archives. Each street is star-studded with iconic architecture. However, you know you’ve got something special when you find one that’s fully updated.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland
“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Threat made against Euless Trinity high school
A threat was made against Trinity Euless high school. Students were evacuated to the football field.
