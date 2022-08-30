Southampton vs Chelsea Live Stream Premier League EPL Football Match Today 2022 Commentary Score Now

Norwich made it five consecutive league wins to go top of the Championship with a 3-0 win against Coventry. Teemu Pukki fired his side into the lead 15 minutes into the game before Josh Sargent scored his fifth goal of the season to double the lead. The substitute Kieran Dowell capped off a strong afternoon for the host 10 minutes from time and the Sky Blues remain rooted to the bottom.

