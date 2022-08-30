Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An investigation is underway after questions about an open container...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police respond to double shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Thursday. The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound freeway [..]
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City
An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief after he was followed home from Costco and attacked for his Rolex watch. “He grabbed me and his accomplice, a woman, started to rip off my Rolex watch,” said the victim, who was left with scratches on his hands and arms.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police sergeant under fire for arresting Latino drug dealing suspects
SAN FRANCISCO - Sgt. Daniel Solorzano said he's spent 12 of his 14 years with the San Francisco Police Department working in the Tenderloin. On Thursday, KTVU got the chance to see the work he's doing on the streets. It was a closeup look at San Francisco's war on drugs...
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six puppies stolen from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
sanjoseinside.com
U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay
A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Horrifying Home Invasion On Joaquin Miller Road In Oakland Hills
A terrible report of an Oakland Hills home invasion was written on a social media website, and by someone who’s name will not be used here. But the post itself is news and the suspect that did it is, as of this writing on Friday, September 1, 2022, still at large. This is what happened from the post of the victim:
San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline
With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Comments / 0