San Jose, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown

EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An investigation is underway after questions about an open container...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police respond to double shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose, CA
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Six puppies stolen from San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Horrifying Home Invasion On Joaquin Miller Road In Oakland Hills

A terrible report of an Oakland Hills home invasion was written on a social media website, and by someone who’s name will not be used here. But the post itself is news and the suspect that did it is, as of this writing on Friday, September 1, 2022, still at large. This is what happened from the post of the victim:
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline

With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

