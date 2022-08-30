Twitter's strategy with adding new features has pretty much consisted of shoving stuff up the noses of users and seeing what sticks. And to Twitter's credit, it occasionally works. Spaces has been pretty successful on its own and it has stayed relevant despite a dip in popularity of Clubhouse, the app it borrowed its main concept from. The app is venturing further into the audio space by adding a new podcasts feature to Spaces. It's not a bad idea in itself — after all, making a good new thing better should be one of the company's biggest priorities right now. We're normally less than confident on Twitter's additions after flubs like NFT profile pictures and Fleets. But if executed right, Twitter just may be able to earn some new stripes and gain some real popularity — perhaps surpassing Snapchat and coming up to the likes of Facebook.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO