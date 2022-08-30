Read full article on original website
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: How Leveraging Collaboration Can Help Brands Capture New Audiences
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Mark Edmonson, chief marketing officer of Materne North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to...
Google and YouTube to stop misinformation in the 2022 US midterm elections
Google and YouTube have announced that they will be taking a number of steps to stop misinformation during the 2022 US midterm elections. This is an issue both platforms have faced in the past, other companies like Facebook have also had similar issues, where false information was spread online, much of it originating from countries like Russia.
Badger247 Podcast: Jack Janicki Joins the Show
Wisconsin guard/wing commit Jack Janicki joins the show to discuss his decision, UW's 2023 recruiting class, and his pursuit of three-star forward Nolan Winter. Looking ahead to the 2022 football season, we give you three reasons to be optimistic and three areas of concern with the Sept. 3 season opener looming.
‘It’s the way the industry is going’: how YouTube is transforming podcasting
“SECRET group of geniuses KILL for fun.” In a recent video podcast on his true crime YouTube channel MrBallen, John Allen tells the story of a mysterious poisoning involving Mensa that took place in rural Florida. The video of Allen, wearing his signature blue plaid shirt and backwards cap, speaking insistently into the camera, has garnered close to 4m views.
You can now host YouTube watch parties with your friends on Google Meet
Stay-at-home restrictions really helped drive the popularity of services that let us consume our favorite media while sharing the experience with friends. Apple users got SharePlay support on FaceTime, and Android's had access to features like Duo's live sharing mode for supported Samsung and Pixel phones. Now YouTube is trying out its own solution with an experimental feature called "live share," letting friends share videos while connected over Google Meet.
How much money YouTubers make, according to dozens of creators
YouTubers explain how much they earn per month, their RPM rates, and what they made on videos with 100,000 and 1 million views.
US News and World Report
Meta to Set up New Group for More Paid Features on Instagram, Facebook
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc is setting up a new group that will focus on creating products and features for its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms that people will be able to purchase, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. "Any new product will be complementary to our existing ads business,"...
Benzinga
VIZIO Expands Free Programming with Scripps Networks
ION, ION Mystery, Bounce XL and Grit Xtra Now Streaming on VIZIO WatchFree+. VIZIO VZIO has added four additional free channels from The E.W. Scripps Company SSP including ION, ION Mystery, Bounce XL and Grit Xtra. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005379/en/. Millions of VIZIO...
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: September 1, 2022
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
Salem Media Hires Tara Loring as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has hired industry veteran Tara Loring as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director beginning Monday, September 12 th. Loring has joined Salem Media from Hubbard Broadcasting where she served simultaneously as General Sales Manager and Director of Digital Media for Hubbard’s West Palm Beach properties. Loring will report to Salem Vice President and General Manager Jon Latzer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005662/en/ Tara Loring (Photo: Business Wire)
Will Twitter's pivot to podcasts get more people to use it?
Twitter's strategy with adding new features has pretty much consisted of shoving stuff up the noses of users and seeing what sticks. And to Twitter's credit, it occasionally works. Spaces has been pretty successful on its own and it has stayed relevant despite a dip in popularity of Clubhouse, the app it borrowed its main concept from. The app is venturing further into the audio space by adding a new podcasts feature to Spaces. It's not a bad idea in itself — after all, making a good new thing better should be one of the company's biggest priorities right now. We're normally less than confident on Twitter's additions after flubs like NFT profile pictures and Fleets. But if executed right, Twitter just may be able to earn some new stripes and gain some real popularity — perhaps surpassing Snapchat and coming up to the likes of Facebook.
knowtechie.com
The Daily Edit app looks to make sense of the media
The internet has been a bad thing for journalism. Yes, I appreciate the irony here. I’m a journalist who writes for websites. It’s like an automotive writer railing about the internal combustion engine. Or a physicist whinging about Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. But it’s true. Thirty years...
Netflix with ads will be available this November
Netflix’s ad-supported subscription plan is set to go live sooner than originally planned. Last July, the streaming service told investors that it was looking to debut its ad-supported tier “around the early part of 2023.” Now, industry sources who have been briefed with the streamer’s plans have told Variety that the new plan is now scheduled to launch on November 1st in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany.
Digital Trends
How to use Twitter Analytics
If while using Twitter you find yourself curious about the level of engagement your tweets are actually getting, you may want to take a closer look at your tweet analytics. The number of likes, retweets, or comments can only tell you so much about how your tweets are being received. But viewing your tweet analytics can give you a better idea of how well your tweets reach your audience.
