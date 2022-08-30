Read full article on original website
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
WJLA
'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
getnews.info
Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy
He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors. Officials are asking the school community to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over ‘In God We Trust’ signs | Dallas News
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs. They want the signs taken down...
DC is 1st US city allowing Amazon pickups amid increased package thefts
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department installed new Amazon lockers amid rising package theft in the city in a program that could be expanded.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child
Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation At California Assisted Living Facilities
Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation At California Assisted Living Facilities. At least two people have died within nine days after ingesting...
fox5dc.com
Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity
ARLINGTON, Va. - What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!. Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking
Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking. Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now...
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wife Claims Domestic Violence in Deadly Crime Spree Across Las Vegas Area, Arizona
Wife Claims Domestic Violence in Deadly Crime Spree Across Las Vegas Area, Arizona. 3 charges in Thanksgiving Day shootings that...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Watch Live: Two teens were injured in shootings near IDEA public charter school in Northeast D.C.
Metropolitan Police Department provides an update on a shooting that left two teens injured and prompted...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas. Grady Lambert was making the cross-country journey...
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
popville.com
Is it legal to sleep in your car?
Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
