Hope Exists Foundation Awards Educational Scholarships
The Hope Exists Foundation, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and the Gormley family of Margate teamed up this week to provide educational scholarships to 10 people who are either members of the Sheriff’s Office or children of officers. Scheffler, former State Sen. William Gormley and Hope Exists Chairman William...
Sustainable Jersey Hub Providing Healthy Foods
The Sustainable Jersey Atlantic-Cape May County Regional Hub event held at Reed’s Organic Farm Aug. 24 focused attention on some of the innovative work being done to connect people in need with fresh, healthy foods. About 50 green team members from Atlantic and Cape May counties attended the event...
Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health has reported two additional mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus following the first positive sample found in Mullica Township in mid-August. A mosquito sample collected by the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control from the 1200 block of Zion...
