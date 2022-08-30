MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
WTOK-TV
‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pressure in Jackson’s water system continued to climb late Thursday and early Friday, a sign that efforts to get the city’s main water treatment plant are moving in the right direction. “The total output has increased to 80 PSI. The ideal pressure level is...
WTOK-TV
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
WTOK-TV
Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
WTOK-TV
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WTOK-TV
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
WTOK-TV
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
WTOK-TV
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the beginning of the capital city’s water crisis, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood together for a joint press conference on Thursday. The joint-presser comes after questions were asked as to whether the two leaders were...
WTOK-TV
EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers join response team at Jackson water plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have joined the local, state, and federal response team at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant. The joint effort is the result of President Biden’s emergency declaration that increases federal support to improve the Capital...
WTOK-TV
Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
WTOK-TV
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
WTOK-TV
State opens water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis. The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites. Affected residents are asked to bring...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
