ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WTOK-TV

EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers join response team at Jackson water plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have joined the local, state, and federal response team at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant. The joint effort is the result of President Biden’s emergency declaration that increases federal support to improve the Capital...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Raw Water#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
WTOK-TV

State opens water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis. The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites. Affected residents are asked to bring...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s Medical Cannabis Commission started its application process for business licenses. Businesses have a little over a month to request an application before the actual forms are sent out. “We’re excited about today being the first day to start the application process,” said John...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTOK-TV

Many will have to dodge showers this holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the Labor Day Holiday Weekend, we’ll be in an unsettled weather pattern. Upper-level disturbances will influence our weather for a series of days. They’ll lead to daiy rain chances for not just our local area...but for our entire region. So, if your holiday plans will be spent anywhere across the South, chances are...showers will chase you inside at some point.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama celebrates College Colors Day Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to grab your favorite jersey and make sure it’s ready for wearing to work. Friday is College Colors Day in Alabama. It’s a time to show off your team spirit and bring attention to the impact colleges and universities have on the state.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy