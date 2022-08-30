Read full article on original website
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Buckle Up Those Babies The Right Way Crossroads
As a grandma, I can attest new car seats can be super confusing!. Thankfully we've learned the importance of buckling our babies now we want to make sure they are buckled as safely as possible. This is why the City of Victoria is hosting a car seat inspection free to the public!
Different experiences, lessons for local residents who braved Hurricane Harvey
What did you learn if you sat through Hurricane Harvey? A couple of people share their experiences, but came out of the storm with different takeaways.
Tejano Conjunto Overload concert rescheduled as severe weather expected for Rockport area this weekend
The Tejano Conjunto Overload concert scheduled for Saturday, September 3, in Rockport, Texas, has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather. The event promoter Jim Luna of Quatermoon Productions announced the postponement via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 31). “It is with regret, but however, I know it’s the right thing to do!! Rather be safe than sorry!! The safety of everyone is our first concern,” he said.
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
Enjoy $3 Admission for National Cinema Day – Even in Victoria
September 3rd is dubbed 'National Cinema Day' and movie theatres around the Country are offering $3 admission no matter the time of day or the film format. That includes Cinemark in Victoria. This means that you can enjoy a $3 movie on a Saturday! Not only will you get to enjoy a flick at a throwback price. You can also enjoy a $3 small popcorn, $3 medium fountain drink or ICEE, and $3 any sized candy.
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Yoakum I.S.D. threats identified as juvenile from Canada
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Agents identified the suspect who made threats against Yoakum High School on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The suspect is a juvenile from Alberta, Canada. Law enforcement authorities made contact with the juvenile and parents in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 1. The suspect admitted...
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
A Community Event Taking The Crossroads By Stitch and Storm
This is one of the most ancient art forms in the history of humanity, and you can be part of the art movement by joining your quilting community, the Quilt Guild of Victoria September 23rd and 24th. Listen if you've never quilted before, but can appreciate the artistry, you've got...
Ganado, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palacios High School football team will have a game with Ganado High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Threat sends YHS into lockdown
A threat made over the phone sent Yoakum High School and Yoakum Junior High into lockdown in the final minutes of the school day Monday, according to Yoakum ISD officials. The call came in at about 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, and YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley reported that both schools were in lockdown within minutes of the call to the high school’s main office.
Riverside Park Will Be Home to Victoria’s First Dog Park Spring 2023
Crossroads, you asked and Victoria Parks and Recreation delivered!. For all of us who begged for a dog park in Victoria, the Victoria Parks and Recreation will treat us, and our fur babies, to our first dog park in Spring 2023!. Thanks to a myriad of support for a dog-friendly...
