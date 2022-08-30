ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Buckle Up Those Babies The Right Way Crossroads

As a grandma, I can attest new car seats can be super confusing!. Thankfully we've learned the importance of buckling our babies now we want to make sure they are buckled as safely as possible. This is why the City of Victoria is hosting a car seat inspection free to the public!
VICTORIA, TX
tejanonation.net

Tejano Conjunto Overload concert rescheduled as severe weather expected for Rockport area this weekend

The Tejano Conjunto Overload concert scheduled for Saturday, September 3, in Rockport, Texas, has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather. The event promoter Jim Luna of Quatermoon Productions announced the postponement via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 31). “It is with regret, but however, I know it’s the right thing to do!! Rather be safe than sorry!! The safety of everyone is our first concern,” he said.
ROCKPORT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Taylor
Klub Tejano

Enjoy $3 Admission for National Cinema Day – Even in Victoria

September 3rd is dubbed 'National Cinema Day' and movie theatres around the Country are offering $3 admission no matter the time of day or the film format. That includes Cinemark in Victoria. This means that you can enjoy a $3 movie on a Saturday! Not only will you get to enjoy a flick at a throwback price. You can also enjoy a $3 small popcorn, $3 medium fountain drink or ICEE, and $3 any sized candy.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gorilla#Tom S Vaccum
Klub Tejano

28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed

Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
VICTORIA, TX
Klub Tejano

FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]

Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
VICTORIA, TX
Klub Tejano

Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria

This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Nissan
lavacacountytoday.com

Threat sends YHS into lockdown

A threat made over the phone sent Yoakum High School and Yoakum Junior High into lockdown in the final minutes of the school day Monday, according to Yoakum ISD officials. The call came in at about 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, and YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley reported that both schools were in lockdown within minutes of the call to the high school’s main office.
YOAKUM, TX
Klub Tejano

Klub Tejano

Victoria, TX
866
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB Tejano 106.9, Townsquare Media station, from El Campo to Beeville, KLUB Tejano 106.9 is the new home for Tejano in the Crossroads. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://klubtejano.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy