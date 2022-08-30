Read full article on original website
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album
The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
How to watch the massive tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
When is the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? What time is the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? Where can I watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? You can watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute show on Paramount Plus, MTV and CBS. What happened to Taylor Hawkins? Who is performing in the Taylor Hawkins tribute show? How did Taylor Hawkins die?
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
SOURCE LATINO: Anitta Wins Big at VMAs, Becomes First Brazilian to Win for Solo Project in Show’s History
Anitta’s August comes to a close with a historic victory for the Brazilian worldwide pop sensation, who won last night’s MTV Video Music Awards “Best Latin” category and the moon person. As the “first Brazilian to win for a solo project in the history of the VMAs,” Anitta continues to make history with this achievement.
Eric Church (Finally!) Releases ‘&’ Album to the Public
More than a year after its initial release, Eric Church is making his & album available to the general public. The project is the middle installment of his triple album, Heart & Soul, which Church released in April of 2021. While his Heart and Soul albums were original released to...
How Cheap Trick Explored New Sounds With ‘I Want You to Want Me’
Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" has become a classic-rock staple since it was first released as part of In Color in 1977. But it was hardly a sure thing at the time. Producer Tom Werman had an interesting vision for the song. In his head, he heard it as a "dancehall tune," something which comes through in the bouncy feel of the final recording. The jaunty piano from Jai Winding, one of the guests on the sessions for "I Want You to Want Me," adds a bit of a saloon vibe to it, especially when he takes a solo at the midway point.
Joe Elliott Saw Career ‘Flashing Before My Eyes’ in 1993
Joe Elliott said he saw his “career flashing before my eyes” just before Def Leppard played a homecoming show during the grunge era. Despite the challenges of the period, the English band had been together for 15 years when they performed a stadium show in Sheffield in 1993. In a recent interview with Goldmine, the singer said it was the moment he began to give up worrying about longevity. “I stopped saying, ‘No, don’t be so silly,’ about 1993,” Elliott said.
Taylor Swift Was Even Sweeter In Moment With Joe Alwyn After Dancing At The VMAs
Taylor Swift was the star of the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the entire night dancing and having an absolute blast. She went on to continue dazzling onlooks at the VMAs afterparty, wearing a dress that seemingly referenced her new album, Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to spend some sweet time with her beau of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.
Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth
Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Art by RHCP’s Chad Smith & others being showcased by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes exhibits at upcoming festivals
Artwork from musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is being showcased at a number of upcoming rock festivals. The exhibits will be presented by the organization Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, which “provides a platform for career musicians to showcase their visual art and to bring their talent from the stage to the exhibit walls.”
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney often met secretly to write in between their meditative breaks, while Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter, even writing for other artists, as well as a musician.
