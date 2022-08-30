Hot Band Alert: Surf-punk trio The Moonjacks advocate for some much needed leisure time on “Sk8 Hi” — new album/release show Sep. 2 at The Smell

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Non-Alcoholic Drinks for When Its Too Hot To Think in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Related
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
CARS・
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
thespruce.com
Dutch Boy's 2023 Color of the Year Brings Comfort Home
After years of uncertainty, Dutch Boy Paints hopes their Color of the Year brings some comfort back into people's homes. Announced on September 1, their 2023 Color of the Year, Rustic Greige, is an understated yet warm color that brings coziness into any room. “At the end of the day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
A man won an art competition in Colorado using AI-generated art, prompting a debate over what art is
A man used an artificial intelligence program called Midjourney to create artwork that won a blue ribbon for digital art at the Colorado State Fair.
Food for thought: film, music and art to help you through the cost of living crisis
From a 16th-century worker’s humble lunch to raging rap, our critics find the works that grapple with the challenges of hard times
EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa Sings George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ for New YSL Libre Film
Libre is about to get more intense. The hit fragrance from YSL Beauté is launching its fourth iteration of the scent, with a “le parfum” level that amps up the power. Dua Lipa returns as the face of the fragrance for the new campaign, with stills shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell and a short film from Grammy-winning music video director Jenn Nkiru. Lipa takes on the anthemic George Michael song “Freedom,” updated for the TikTok generation.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris MuseumsA Look Back at Alber Elbaz in...
Vice
Carhartt WIP goes back to its skate roots for its AW22 campaign
Though Carhartt WIP (which stands for Work in Progress) may draw inspiration from the historic canon of utilitarian workwear, it wasn’t until 1994 that it really arrived on the map of modern subculture. Almost immediately, it found a place as the go-to for skaters and the musicians that they inspired, resulting in almost three decades of the label defining the look of the underground. So, it makes sense that, given the world has finally caught up to the brand’s ethos, Carhartt WIP’s new AW22 campaign goes back to its roots with a cast of skate and music stars to remind us all where it all started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tour Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young’s Sweeping Midcentury Modern Abode
After they moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2019, it took a while for Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young to find the sweeping midcentury modern home they now share with their children, Marcel and Marguerite, ages eight and three. The view “sealed the deal,” says Young, explaining how the couple’s three-year search halted on a dark winter night when they first viewed the property, situated on one of the verdant peaks above Beverly Hills, and encountered its magnificent vista. With Los Angeles twinkling below through the glass-walled great room, which now incorporates their dining, living, and lounge areas, they knew they had found the perfect dwelling for their family. “The entire city—from Long Beach to downtown—lights up for us every single night,” adds Young, a California-born artist who emerged in the New York art scene in the early 2000s.
Hypebae
Carhartt WIP Pays Homage to Its Roots With Fall/Winter Collection
Iconic American brand Carhartt WIP celebrates its storied relationship with music and skateboarding for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The campaign features a wealth of diverse faces, nodding to the label’s DNA. Front and center is Flohio, a Nigerian-born South London rapper, who initially worked with Carhartt WIP in 2017. Joining her is Tweaks, an artist known for their experimental sounds. The campaign’s cast also includes members of Carhartt WIP’s skate team across Europe, featuring Ibu Sanyang and Pepe Tirelli.
This LA Manse Was Once a Recording Studio for Guns N’ Roses. Now It’s on the Market for $8 Million.
If you ever wanted to live like rock royalty, now’s your chance. The former Los Angeles mansion of Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, is up for grabs, and all it takes to purchase the pad is a cool $7.9 million. In an attempt to modernize the home-buying process, the listing, held by RealOpen, is offering interested parties the chance to make their offer in either cash or crypto. Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudon, lived in the manse until 1994 when he decided to part ways and sell the property to its current owners, according to Forbes. Now, the 5,030-square-foot oasis...
Narcity
The ROM Is Bringing Back Its Boozy Night Parties With Korean Tea Tastings & Spooky Events
You don't have to be Ben Stiller in order to spend a night at the museum. The Royal Ontario Museum is bringing back its evening parties, and you can sip boozy drinks and enjoy themed food. ROM After Dark is a monthly, adults-only event that celebrates different cultures and holidays....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt
There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
Billboard
CAA Signs Italian DJ Duo Tale Of Us
CAA has signed Tale Of Us in all areas in North and South America. Formed in 2008, the world-renowned Italian duo is helmed by artists Anyma (Matteo Milleri) and MRAK (Carmine Conte). Milleri and Conte founded Afterlife Recordings in 2016, which is the best-selling melodic house & techno label on Beatport, according to CAA, and Tale of Us has put on many of the biggest electronic music events around the world.
How a Younger Generation Learned to Love Old-Money Aesthetics
On any given midsummer Saturday night, New York’s Upper East Side is a social wasteland. The neighborhood’s wealthy habitués flee the city for breezier country homes, leaving their tony stomping ground deserted. Aside from the hum of taxis passing by and the random Pomeranian bark, the streets are all but silent. On a recent July evening, however, rumblings can be heard from a crowd lingering in front of the stately Carlyle hotel. Inside, an earpiece-wearing security guard politely organizes a line snaking through the lobby—a scene more often found outside clubs below 14th Street. They aren’t waiting to hear some...
The FADER
Shygirl premieres “Nike” with COLORS
Shygirl will end September with the release of her debut LP, Nymph, on the 30th. And today, the multi-talented South London artist has kicked the month off by the premiering the forthcoming records fourth single, “Nike,” via COLORS. The track features an instrumental from Mura Masa and arrives in the wake of Shygirl’s June feature on “hollaback bitch,” from the Guernsey producer’s next record, demon time. “Nike” also follows “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” and “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)” on Nymph‘s release cycle.
Barn Housing Immense Vintage Car Collection Also Features WWII Torpedo
It’s something of an unspoken tradition to keep meaningful cars tucked safely away in a barn; it gives them space to be admired, keeps them on standby for parts, and protects from the elements. So, some barns have quite an impressive vehicle collection in them. But one sprawling collection stands above the rest, as it features cars from the 1920s and ’30s, as well as a torpedo from World War II.
Comments / 0