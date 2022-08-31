Missoula Hellgate boys knock off Kalispell Glacier in rematch of 2021 State AA final

Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
2022 Flathead Valley High School Football Preview
There is nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the Flathead Valley schools have experienced both in recent years. There’s the title game appearance by Class B Bigfork last year — only the third in program history— that ended in defeat; the record-breaking performances by now-graduated Glacier star Jake Rendina; and a continued drought of wins by the Flathead Braves.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a thriller at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin football makes quick work of Kalispell Flathead, moves to 2-0
BOZEMAN — On Gallatin’s first offensive play, junior wide receiver Quinn Clark received the ball on a short jet sweep play in the backfield and sped 45 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Raptors’ scoring didn’t always come that easily against Kalispell Flathead, but they had plenty of...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Montana hosts Northwestern State to kick off anticipated season
MISSOULA — The word "hot" is a fitting one for the Montana Grizzlies' football season opener Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Griz will be kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They'll be starting that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees.
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team whips MSU Billings
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Friday afternoon, dominating MSU Billings 6-0 at South Campus Stadium. The Grizzlies (1-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and ended the match with a 30-2 advantage in shots. It was the 12th time in program history Montana has scored six goals or more in a match.
406mtsports.com
Hamilton Broncs defeat the Dillon Beavers under the lights in Hamilton
HAMILTON - On a hazy warm night under the lights in Hamilton, the defending state A champion Hamilton Broncs pulled off a decisive 34-7 win against the Dillon Beavers. "Overall we had a really good game. Dillon is such a good team and well coached and they've got so much history of winning and we knew that was gonna be a tough game," said Hamilton's head coach Bryce Carver. "I think our kids came in and played extremely hard."
406mtsports.com
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
The New Grizzly Football Video Is Unlike Any Other. A Must See
The Montana Grizzly Football Team have released their "hype video" for the 2022 season, and it's gonna take you by surprise. The University of Montana Griz has its season opener against Northwestern State this Saturday. That means it's time for a new video to get you, the fans, pumped up and ready for some football.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
406mtsports.com
Missoula masher Jayson Newman shattering Pioneer League hitting records
MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Wildfire burning east of Missoula grows to 50 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
