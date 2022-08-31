ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Hellgate boys knock off Kalispell Glacier in rematch of 2021 State AA final

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Flathead Beacon

2022 Flathead Valley High School Football Preview

There is nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the Flathead Valley schools have experienced both in recent years. There’s the title game appearance by Class B Bigfork last year — only the third in program history— that ended in defeat; the record-breaking performances by now-graduated Glacier star Jake Rendina; and a continued drought of wins by the Flathead Braves.
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a thriller at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
BELGRADE, MT
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: Montana hosts Northwestern State to kick off anticipated season

MISSOULA — The word "hot" is a fitting one for the Montana Grizzlies' football season opener Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Griz will be kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They'll be starting that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer team whips MSU Billings

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Friday afternoon, dominating MSU Billings 6-0 at South Campus Stadium. The Grizzlies (1-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and ended the match with a 30-2 advantage in shots. It was the 12th time in program history Montana has scored six goals or more in a match.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Hamilton Broncs defeat the Dillon Beavers under the lights in Hamilton

HAMILTON - On a hazy warm night under the lights in Hamilton, the defending state A champion Hamilton Broncs pulled off a decisive 34-7 win against the Dillon Beavers. "Overall we had a really good game. Dillon is such a good team and well coached and they've got so much history of winning and we knew that was gonna be a tough game," said Hamilton's head coach Bryce Carver. "I think our kids came in and played extremely hard."
HAMILTON, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
HELENA, MT
Carmen Anderson
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaliving.com

Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain

The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula masher Jayson Newman shattering Pioneer League hitting records

MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Route Ahead for Whitefish

As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
WHITEFISH, MT

