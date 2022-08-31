ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

lady bird
3d ago

arrest the ones on tick tocks who are showing them. set an example arrest them for showing them how to break into cars

Candice Puma
3d ago

few years ago someone tried to steal my jeep but they couldn't drive a manual. wish I still had the camera footage of the kid asking his friend if he could drive a stick.

9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
KJCT8

WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Your Great Grandma Would Be Giddy for the Decor in this House

It's almost like Downton Abbey and the Medieval era were stuffed into this Colorado home. This could surely be right up someone's alley when it comes to the decor in the home. The only thing I can think of is how much of a hassle it must be to keep up with the dust bunnies in this place. If you would like to see the full listing for this home, you can do so on Realtor.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

